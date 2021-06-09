Medical Alert review

On The Go

Working through the AT&T cellular network, this handheld mobile device connects to emergency operators through a two-way speaker and uses GPS locator technology to identify the user's location. Users can wear the device around their wrist or neck, and it comes with a charging cradle, a power cord, and up to five days of battery life.

Three On the Go packages range from $34.95 to $37.95, depending on the length of the plan.