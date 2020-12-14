You can control—play or pause—your workout on your device or directly on the watch, making it easy if you're dancing it out and the doorbell rings or if you're on a treadmill and want to pause your session to hydrate quickly. Also nice? You can download workouts onto your iPad or iPhone and access them on the go or when you don't have Wifi, meaning you can use Fitness+ for outdoor yoga flows, for instance. And don't let your travel plans make you sleep on your fitness routine. If your hotel or friend's house has an Apple TV, you can open the Fitness+ app and your watch will automatically connect and show your personalized settings (even if they don't have an Apple watch or have never used the service).