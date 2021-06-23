Which Medical Alert System Is Best for AARP Members?

Medical Guardian

Topping the list is Medical Guardian, which offers both in-home and mobile systems ranging from $29.95 to $49.95 per month.

Most of the devices, except the Mini Guardian, require no fees for equipment or activation. Device ranges span 600 to 1,300 feet.

When you sign up, you can get a free lockbox, free shipping, and a free month of service. Customers get automatic fall detection for an extra $10 per month.