People taking Ozempic, Wegovy, or other GLP-1 antagonists should stop taking the medications before surgery.

The new recommendation comes from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, which received reports of patients on the medications still having food in their stomachs during surgical procedures.

Having food in the stomach during surgery is a major safety concern, as it can come up out of the stomach and get into the lungs.

People on Ozempic or other GLP-1 antagonists for diabetes or weight management should stop taking the medications before elective surgery, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

The guidance comes after the ASA began receiving reports from anesthesiologists nationwide in the spring that people who took the drugs had food in their stomachs during surgery despite complying with doctors’ orders to fast overnight. Some patients taking these medications regurgitated food into the back of their throat or vomited pre-operatively.

“We started hearing those [stories] frequently enough and thought we need to look at this closely,” Michael Champeau, MD, ASA president and adjunct clinical professor at Stanford University, told Health.

The ASA’s Task Force on Preoperative Fasting reviewed the scientific literature on the topic before developing the new recommendations. Champeau said they are not formal guidelines because there’s limited information about GLP-1 agonists.

“When we put out a guide, we think it’s as sound as science as you will see anywhere in medicine,” he said. “But we just don’t have 5,000 articles about these drugs yet, so that’s why this one we’re being careful to call guidance.”

He added that he is unaware of any other drug that has elicited a requirement that people fast for extended periods or stop taking the medication before surgery due to food remaining in the stomach.

“This is sort of a unique situation and that’s one of the reasons this is so important to address quickly,” Champeau said.

Why Do These Drugs Pose Safety Risks for Surgery?

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists—including Ozempic and Wegovy—may help people feel full longer and lose weight by delaying gastric emptying, meaning food will remain in the stomach for an extended period before digestion occurs. This slower digestion process can make one night of fasting too short a stretch to empty the stomach, leading to a riskier surgery.

“The food coming up out of the stomach and getting down into the lungs is a major safety concern for anesthesiologists and has been for over a hundred years,” said Champeau. “That’s why we are such sticklers about people fasting before surgery to be sure their stomach is empty.”

Dr. Champeau said food in the stomach is a bigger concern when patients don’t have a breathing tube inserted during surgery.

“If we have a breathing tube already in place and food comes up into the back of the throat, the breathing tube will prevent that food from getting back down into the lungs,” he said.

If a surgeon sees food coming up or evidence of food, they can use suction devices to clear it. But there’s nothing to prevent non-intubated people from inhaling residual food into their lungs. When that happens, there’s often little doctors can do, said Champeau.

The ASA guidance does not apply to emergency surgery because, in these situations, there is no other option but to operate. “If you take the drug on Sunday and are involved in a car accident on Wednesday, there’s no way to undo the fact that the drug was given,” said Champeau.

He explained that during emergency surgery, doctors treat everyone as though they have food in their stomachs. After patients are given general anesthesia, doctors perform a rapid sequence induction, which includes providing medicine that makes the person unconscious, followed by medication that relaxes the muscles. Then within 30 seconds, they insert a breathing tube.

“That way there is a very short period of time between when the patient loses consciousness and is likely able to protect their own airway, they wouldn’t suck that food down into their lungs,” said Dr. Champeau.

What to Do Pre-Surgery If You Take These Medications

The ASA guidance recommends that people on daily dosing of a GLP-1 agonist consider not taking their medication on the day of their surgery. In contrast, the ASA recommends that people on weekly dosing consider stopping the drug for a week before the procedure.

To prevent hyperglycemia, the organization advises that people consult an endocrinologist if the GLP-1 agonists prescribed for diabetes management “are held for longer than the dosing schedule.”

Karl Nadolsky, DO, endocrinologist and diplomate at the American Board of Obesity Medicine, told Health that people who take a GLP-1 agonist to help control diabetes can take alternative medications if they have to stop their medication before surgery.

“But these long-acting GLP-1 RA or GLP/GIP meds have lingering glycemic benefits, so often [this] won’t be necessary,” Nadolsky added.

If you plan to have elective surgery, discuss what you need to do about your medication with the doctor who prescribes your GLP-1 and your surgical team, Dr. Nadolsky advised.

Champeau stressed the importance of telling your surgeon that you take a GLP-1 agonist because you may not speak to an anesthesiologist in the days before the surgery. A surgeon at a smaller healthcare facility may even be unaware of the ASA guidance, so it’s important to bring it up.

“The more people who know about something, the more likely we are to catch it before it becomes an issue,” said Champeau.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the ASA guidance may change and eventually evolve into guidelines as more information about GLP-1 agonists becomes available.

“I think we’ll get to that point, but those are big projects and it will take a few years of accumulated experience for us to have a sufficient understanding,” said Champeau. “They haven’t done studies on how long it actually takes for the stomach to be empty after taking a GLP-1 agonist, so there are a lot of areas where we might be able to give more precise guidance if we have more science.”