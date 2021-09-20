This $252 Mattress Is My Favorite Purchase of All Time—and It's Finally Back in Stock

"Oh my, once I laid down I was in heaven!" wrote one reviewer of their first snooze on the mattress. "It was the best night's sleep ever. It is very supportive but so plush and soft at the same time—like sleeping on a marshmallow. I am waking up with zero hip or shoulder pains. My arms aren't going to sleep overnight. I don't need caffeine in the morning. Just like that, this mattress has improved my life 1000%. My only complaint [is] I don't want to get up in the morning because it is soooooooo comfy."