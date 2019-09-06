The 24 Most Scenic Places to Camp in the United States

One of the best things about traveling around the U.S. is that there are so many great places to camp. Nature lovers can enjoy the fresh air, glorious mountains, and clear lakes and streams during a weekend (or longer) camping trip. Not only can you set up a tent at these picturesque locations, you can also enjoy plenty of picnic areas, hiking trails, fishing, swimming and more activities in the great wide wilderness. From the piney woods of Maine to the crisp lakes of Alaska, your perfect outdoor trip awaits.

RELATED: This New 4,000 Mile Trail Will Let People Bike From Coast to Coast on One Seamless Path

While many of these parks have distinct, built-up camping grounds to choose from with running water and electricity for RV parking (great for road trips), more experienced outdoors people can also find plenty of locations for backcountry camping where they can really rough it.

Take a look at some of the amazing campsites around the U.S., and don’t forget to bring your sleeping bag — and your camera.