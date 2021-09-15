Shoppers Say This $13 Growth Oil Makes Their Hair 'Stronger, Longer, and Soft to the Touch'
If you've ever experienced hair loss, you know that growing back those missing strands can take a very long time. Luckily, Amazon shoppers discovered a product that makes their hair "stronger, longer, and soft to the touch" in just a few weeks. And right now, you can get the Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Oil on sale for $16.
The hair serum is made with nourishing ingredients, including biotin and castor oil to stimulate growth, caffeine to help your hair grow faster and stronger, rosemary oil to halt thinning and moisturize your scalp, and coconut oil to hydrate your hair and prevent breakage. It comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle with a dropper in the cap, making it easy to apply a few drops to your scalp and hair either in the morning or at night.
To buy: Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Oil, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
More than 900 Amazon shoppers have given the hair growth oil a five-star rating, with many raving about the serum's lightweight texture and super fast results. "I have used a full bottle and [am] onto my second, and I see a big difference in my hair thickness and less dandruff," one wrote. "This product is not greasy, and I have very fine hair. I can leave it in sometimes and go to work the next day and not look like a greasy mess."
A second shopper added, "Bought this after reading positive reviews hoping it would help with a thinning area on the crown of my scalp. After a couple of weeks, my hair started growing back, and no more hair gathered around the drain in my shower. I started applying the oil to my thinning eyebrows, and they are also filling in again. I highly recommend this to those seeking a non-toxic, safer alternative to those other hair [growth] products."
Since the Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Oil is 20 percent off at Amazon with an on-site coupon, now is the time to give it a try. And if you end up falling in love with the product like hundreds of other Amazon shoppers, you can get a two-pack for just $20. Instead of settling for thin, damaged hair, treat yourself to this hair growth serum — it may bring your locks back to life.
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.
