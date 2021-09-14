Retinol Has Met Its Match: This Alternative Cream Reverses Aging Without Causing Irritation or Sensitivity

Derived from the seeds and leaves of the Asian plant Psoralea corylifolia, the ingredient bakuchiol has been coined "nature's retinol" for a reason: It offers the same age-defying benefits to the skin as retinoids, yet without any of the negative side effects. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously told InStyle, "Bakuchiol does not chemically resemble retinols and retinoids, but it is shown through lab studies, genetic expression, and clinical application to the skin to induce many of the same anti-aging changes as the vitamin A derivatives we as dermatologists have loved for decades."