Ashley Graham Shares Nude Baby Bump Photo as She Practices 'Serious Self-Care' with Massage

Ashley Graham is leaving little to the imagination when it comes to showing off her baby bump.

The supermodel — and first-time mom-to-be! — showed off her pregnancy figure in a nude Instagram snap she took fresh off a massage.

In the sun-kissed photo, Graham, 31, stands with her hands covering her breasts, wearing only a white robe that’s fallen off her shoulders and onto her elbows.

“Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss,” she captioned the post, adding an emoji of a woman with a towel wrapped around her head.

Credit for the sultry snap belongs to her husband Justin Ervin, who jokingly commented, “Cool story, yo. Who took the pic?…”

“My sexy husband in a robe as small as mine did! ,” Graham responded.

The couple, who celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary last week, have been enjoying a getaway at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, a boutique hotel on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Graham revealed she and Ervin were expecting their first child together last week, with both the mom-and-dad-to-be sharing photos on Instagram.

The star made the special announcement in celebration of her and Ervin’s anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ️ Life is about to get even better. ”

Ervin also shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a sonogram photo of the couple’s baby on the way, plus two throwback photos of him and Graham.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” he captioned the post. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us …”

Since sharing her secret with the world, Graham has not been shy in showing off her baby body on social media, posting photos and videos of her flaunting her growing bump.

She even drew praise from fans for a nude Instagram photo that highlighted her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned the post, which featured her hand covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

Many of Graham’s fans used the comments section to leave messages on the post thanking the star for inspiring them to think about their own bodies with a renewed sense of confidence.

“This is what girls need to see,” one user wrote. “We need this as a reference for real and relatable. Women young and old. Thank you!”

Graham has also been open about the many cravings she’s experiencing as a first-time mom-to-be, revealing on Thursday that she was swapping pasta for some leafy greens.

“Who knew this salad craving would be so strong that I’d forget what it’s like to crave mac & cheese?” she wrote on Instagram.

She also confessed in an Instagram Story video that she was going mad for popsicles.

“These cravings are real!” she said, before taking a lick of the bright green dessert.

