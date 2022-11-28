This Top-Rated Rowing Machine Is Nearly 50% Off on Cyber Monday

You’ll be in good company if you have it on your 2023 goal list to get back into an exercise routine. Trying to squeeze time for movement every day is much easier if we like what we’re doing. For some, that’s yoga, while others gravitate towards running, dancing, or weight lifting. If you prefer something that works the whole body, a rowing machine might be what you need. According to the Harvard Medical School, a 30-minute workout on a rowing machine burns approximately 255-440 calories, depending on your weight. Luckily, Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine, one of the top-rated rowing machines out there, is on major sale for Cyber Monday.

The Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine usually costs $399, but at nearly 50% off for Cyber Monday, you’ll snag this workout machine for a whole lot less. Now only $212.49, you’ll be saving more than $186—the perfect steal and a great gift to give yourself or a loved one who’s hoping to prioritize movement in the new year.

The magnetic rowing machine comes with a large LCD console making it easy to track your total calories, and the time spent on the machine, to help you reach your fitness goals. This model is adjustable, making it easy to accommodate rowers of any height and size, making it easy to share with a partner or friend.

With the resistance coming from magnets, you’ll find this rower a lot quieter than other machines that use air or hydraulics. This machine allows you to increase or decrease the resistance levels up to eight levels with a simple twist, so you’ll be challenged while allowing you to start and grow at your own pace.

With more than 17,000 reviews and a solid average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine has more than enough love to justify why it’s one of the top-reviewed rowing machines.

“I’ve been considering getting a rowing machine for almost a year now, but as a beginner, I didn't want to spend an exorbitant amount of money. After a lot of research and deliberation, I settled on this rower,” one satisfied Amazon reviewer wrote. “It was so easy to assemble, operates super quietly, and is absolutely perfect for what I wanted. I’m so happy that I made this purchase and only wish I had made it sooner.”

“This rowing machine is the bees knees of home exercise equipment,” another reviewer shared. “I’ve been looking for a way to exercise that takes minimal effort (read: I don’t need to put on a sports bra for this) while getting maximum output (read: sweating like a sinner in church).”

According to yet another raving reviewer, "It’s quieter than the one at the gym and otherwise the same experience... I use it every night when I watch TV and it has been everything I could want. I really can’t believe such a great rower is available at the price point it is. I don’t feel like there were any tradeoffs.”

Studies have shown that a rower machine is great for all fitness levels, from beginners to experts. And it’s a great exercise to help build power and endurance and can improve overall cardiovascular health. A rowing machine gives you a full-body workout while still being low impact enough to be a great option for people re-entering a workout routine after sickness or injury. A 2014 study showed that after participants used a rowing machine for eight weeks, their symptoms of osteoarthritis improved by more than 30% in every joint. Sounds like the perfect win.

