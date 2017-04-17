11 Perfect Gifts for Moms Who Love Yoga

Delight the yogi mama in your life with these gifts that will help her find her Zen.
This holiday season, treat your yoga-loving mom to new accessories and gear to help improve her practice. These thoughtful gifts for yogis will have her saying Namaste in no time.
1
Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
At only 4 lbs., this super-light mat couldn’t be easier to tote around town. Plus, it has a closed-cell surface that repels sweat, preventing slipping and eliminating stinky bacteria.
2
Satya Jewelry Classics Turquoise Om Inner Peace Stretch Bracelet
This pretty turquoise bracelet is versatile enough to wear every day, and the stretchy design makes it easy to slip off before a workout.
3
ToeSox Women's Grip Half Toe Low Rise Socks
She’ll have the perfect grip in Half Moon pose with these socks, which are made with 90% organic cotton and boast a no-slip sole.
4
Aurorae Yoga Mat Tote Bag
This stylish bag is roomy enough to accommodate yoga mats up to 28 inches wide, so she can tote her mat and accessories to class with ease. A magnetic snap closure allows for quick access to personal belongings, while inner zip pockets offer a more secure place to stash her wallet and phone.
5
Manduka Cork Block
If she likes to practice her poses at home, treat her to a new set of blocks. This set is made out of cork to prevent slipping.
6
Buddha Bowl
She’ll love being able to enjoy a post-yoga cup of tea in these ceramic bowls. They come in four soothing hues and will fit snuggly in the palm of her hand.
7
New Balance Free Flow Tank
Gift mom this airy top that she’ll be able to wear to yoga class week after week. The cami is just loose enough, so she’ll be comfortable while she flows from Downward Dog to Savasana.
8
The Yoga Game By The Sea
The only thing better than practicing yoga on your own is doing it with loved ones. Now mom can enjoy her favorite postures with her grandchildren (or any little ones in her life) with this book that shows kids how to tap into their breathing and try poses based on animals and nature.
9
Athleta Pure Seamless Headband
Not only does hair stay securely in place thanks to this headband's chafe-free fabric, but it also remains dry. Breathable cotton wicks away sweat, even during the hottest Bikram class.
10
Soma Water Bottle
If she’s a fan of pretty water bottles, she’ll love Soma's sophisticated glass options. These 17 oz. BPA-free bottles are made from shatter-resistant glass, covered in a protective, easy-to-trip sleeve, and capped off with a bamboo lid. The bottle also comes in four chic colors, and will add an extra dose of style to your mom's yogi look.
To buy: $30; bloomingdales.com
11
Lululemon Vinyasa Scarf
Whether she wants to throw something on post-hot yoga without getting too overheated, or feel cozy on her way to class—this ultra-versatile scarf can do it all, with over ten styling options. Plus, thanks to the vinyasa scarf's breathable, buttery-soft fabric, she'll never want to take it off!
To buy: $48; lululemon.com