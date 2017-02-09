The Right Way to Layer Workout Clothes to Take You From Winter Into Spring

Getting dressed for work in the springtime can be a challenge. Is it going to be warm, or will there be an unexpected cold spell? Do you need a jacket? To pack an umbrella or not to pack an umbrella? And choosing the right outfit for your workout is no easier. Here, four athleisure looks that will help you navigate the tricky winter-to-spring transition in style.

If you love bold patterns

1. Lululemon Energy Bra: Feel supported (not restricted) no matter the exercise move, thanks to the four-way stretch fabric of this bra ($52; lululemon.com).

2. Manduka High Line Leggings: Extra coverage along the waist of these leggings helps keep the core warm and a not-so-tight tummy concealed ($98; manduka.com).

3. Sweaty Betty Zohra Long-Sleeve Run Top: It's lightweight, but gives enough coverage to stave off chills ($115; sweatybetty.com).

4. MPG Collection by Julianne Hough Jacket: Running hot? Zip the sleeves and hood off this jacket to convert it into a chic vest ($138; mpgsport.com).

RELATED: Colorblock Workout Leggings Will Upgrade Your Gym-to-Street Style

If you're looking for an '80s vibe

1. Nike Indy Block Logo Bra: This low-impact bra is so darn comfy, you may just find yourself sporting it on your rest days, too. And that’s OK! ($50; nike.com)

2. Monreal London Essential Tee: Add a pop of color under a muted topper with this tee. It wicks away sweat, too ($140; monreallondon.com).

3. Koral Oversized Open Mesh Bomber: Throw this on for a chic, breathable post-workout cover-up ($180; koral.com).

4. Calia Perforated Two Tone Cap: It shields your face from rays and keeps you good and visible once the sun sets ($25; dickssportinggoods.com).

5. Lululemon 2 Fast and Free Tights: Slip on a pair and you’ll feel like you’re running with the wind at your back ($128; lululemon.com).

RELATED: The Best Affordable Workout Clothes to Wear in 2017

If you want un-basic black

1. Aday Strike It Up Sports Bra: It's triple-layered with extra compression in the front to keep the girls on lock and prevent nip slips ($60; thisisaday.com).

2. Vimmia Dark Camo Leggings: They secretly sculpt legs, while the subtle pattern makes basic black tights not so boring ($101; vimmia.com).

3. Adidas Originals Crop Sweater: Hello, abs! This is a modest (and seriously cozy) way to show some skin ($60; amazon.com).

4. Stance Fusion Run Sock OTC: With mesh venting, they help feet stay cool and blister- free. The padded heel feels so good ($36; stance.com).

5. Y-3 Airflow Jacket W: It protects you and goes with everything. Plus, the fringe detailing is super fresh ($550; store.y-3.com/y3sport).

RELATED: These High-Waisted Workout Leggings Flatter Any Shape—And Never, Ever Fall Down

If you're dreaming of sunny days

1. Mountain Hardwear Breeze AC Tank: It's light and airy and kicks sweat to the curb. In other words, it’s pretty much the perfect gym top ($50; moosejaw.com).

2. Brooks Ghost Crop: Three-quarter-length tights offer enough coverage for all-over-the-place weather days ($120; brooksrunning.com).

3. Fila Rachelle Long-Sleeve Crop Top: This webbed crop comes with a built-in tank to keep you contained ($50; fila.com).

4. Reebok Studio Faves Jacket Dye or Die: The mesh upper lets air flow freely ($75; reebok.com).