Most celebrities have many talents, and one such talent is having a knack for finding the cutest possible workout and leisure-wear out there. Wolven, a Los Angeles-based multifunctional athleisure brand, is one of these celeb-approved labels that should be on your radar if it isn’t already.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Miley Cyrus are just some of the stylish stars on board with the brand’s eco-friendly workout gear. And right now through the end of April, you can shop Wolven’s entire site for 20% off.

To buy: Wolven Reverie Legging, $71 (was $88); wolventhreads.com

But it’s not just its stunning prints, which are inspired by nature and designed in-house, that make Wolven’s approach to activewear so unique. The female-founded brand is rooted in sustainability and champions ethical design. From its use of recycled fabrics to carbon off-set initiatives that provide greenhouse gas-reducing water filters to communities in Honduras, Wolven walks the walk when it comes to sustainability in practice. What’s more, each pair of its leggings are made from 27 BPA-free recycled water bottles, and its minimal, carbon-neutral packaging is biodegradable.

Chances are you’ve been living in your favorite black leggings over the last month, which makes now the perfect time to add a little color to your loungewear collection. Whether you’re relaxing on the couch or sweating it out during an at-home workout, Wolven’s leggings, sports bras, and other athletic styles offer a comfortable and stylish alternative you can feel good about. And since many of the brand’s styles are reversible, you can get away with wearing them a few days in a row. We won’t tell.

Through the end of the month, the eco-friendly brand is offering a rare sitewide sale in honor of Earth Day, while also donating 10% of this month’s net profits to the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund. To get the discount, simply type in the promo code ZEN at checkout.

Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite workout sets from the celebrity-approved brand that’s making sustainability even more stylish.

To buy: Wolven Jasmine Crisscross Four-Way Top, $60 (was $74); wolventhreads.com

To buy: Jasmine Ruched Crossover Legging, $79 (was $98);wolventhreads.com

To buy: Wolven Fauna Keyhole Top, $58 (was $72); wolventhreads.com

To buy: Wolven Fauna Ruched Crossover Legging, $79 (was $98); wolventhreads.com

To buy: Wolven Summit Crisscross Bra, $44(was $54); wolventhreads.com

To buy: Wolven Summit Crossover Legging, $84(was $104); wolventhreads.com

