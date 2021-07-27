Hot Sleepers Say This Bamboo Sleep Dress Is the 'Next Best Thing to Wearing Nothing'

Finding your perfect pair of pajamas can be a challenge when you're a hot sleeper. If you're not comfortable sleeping in the buff, you probably want something that will give you decent coverage—but you also want to make sure whatever you're wearing won't lead you to wake up in a sweat in the middle of the night. For many hot flash sufferers, the perfect solution is a loose and breezy sleep dress, like WiWi's bamboo nightgown (from $23; amazon.com).