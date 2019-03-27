12 Wide-Width Shoes for Women That Are Insanely Comfortable, According to Shopper Reviews

From cute sandals and office-ready flats to athletic shoes, we've got a wide-width shoe for every occasion.
If your toes tend to feel cramped in regular shoes or the sides of your feet often pinch uncomfortably while you walk, you might have wide feet—and investing in a wide-width shoe is a smart choice. A wider-fit shoe provides extra wiggle room thanks to a roomier toe box, which helps prevent bunions from forming. Selecting a shoe with plenty of arch support and a cushioned insole is also key, since these features help minimize foot and heel pain.
Have a pair of wide-width shoes you love, but need a bit more cushioning? Just add insoles to support your foot, New Jersey-based podiatrist and American Podiatric Medical Association spokesperson Alan Bass, DPM, previously told Health. His pick: Superfeet Widegreen Orthotic Insoles ($50; amazon.com), which boast plush high-density foam, odor control coating (zero stink), a deep heel cup, and a wide forefoot to match the shape of your foot.
Below, we rounded up the best wide-width shoes for women—from cute sandals and flats to athletic sneakers—backed by glowing shopper reviews.
1
Birkenstock Salina Slide Sandal
Featuring a deep heel cup, raised toe bar, supportive arches, and a contoured footbed that mimics the shape of a foot, these asymmetrical strap sandals are as chic as they are comfortable. Plus, they have a sleeker profile than the classic Arizona Birkenstock, which makes them more wearable with dresses, jeans, and leggings.
"I am always happy to find a comfortable shoe, regardless of type, in a wide width," writes one reviewer. "These are it. I can wear these sandals for hours in perfect comfort."
2
Vionic Hayden Wedge Slide Sandal
“I like Vionic sandals because a podiatrist created the company," New York City-based podiatrist Hilary Brenner previously told Health. "No one knows the foot’s biomechanics better than a podiatrist." The contoured, cushy footbeds on these sandals provide arch support, while signature Orthaheel technology offers balance, stability, and biomechanical support. This cute style comes in both medium and wide widths, and has the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of acceptance to boot.
3
TOMS Poppy Platform Sandal
Find us a cuter summer sandal—we'll wait. If you can't do heels, this comfy wedge has a wider fit and cushioned footbed, and still looks chic and feminine enough for all your outdoor weddings and events.
"I ordered the silver in a wide and the shoe is instantly comfortable—no breaking the shoe in," raves one reviewer. "Love the platform and the 2” heel as it gives me some height without sacrificing stability."
4
Naturalizer Samantha Half d'Orsay Flat
They may appear flimsy and feminine, but these French-inspired d'Orsay flats are built for serious comfort with a wider fit, contoured footbed, dual-density cushioning, and quick-drying lining to keep your feet cool and dry.
"I ordered this shoe in the wide width because in my experience, shoes shaped in this style are too narrow for my feet," writes one reviewer. "Perfect fit, not uncomfortable at all."
5
Clarks Juliet Lora Loafer
Slip them on with jeans for weekend brunch or with a dress to the office, these effortlessly chic loafers will get you all the compliments. (They're even Grandma-approved: One reviewer writes that she "bought these shoes for my grandma and she loves them.") The wide fit, low heel, and ortholite footbed make them comfortable enough to wear from your morning commute to post-work happy hour. Choose from four stunning neutral shades: black, blush, navy, and pewter.
6
Olukai Pehuea Sneaker
Perfect for wider feet, these casual, breathable slip-ons will be your go-to weekend shoes. The softer top deck offers extra cushioning, while a collapsible back allows you to fold down the heel counter so you can wear them as slip-ons or slides. Available in thirteen colors, they're guaranteed to seamlessly fit right into your wardrobe.
"Comfortable, breathable, moderate support," says one reviewer. "I have a wide foot and these seem true to size, adequate toe box for my fat toes."
7
Dr. Scholl's Madison Slip-On Sneaker
Sage slip-ons are the sneaker trend you never thought you needed. The thick platform and suede-like fabric add style, while perforatations allow for air flow. Also good? The footbed and cushy insole make it so you can wear them all day long without worrying about blisters or pinching.
"These shoes are super comfortable," raves one reviewer. "They look and fit great. I have a lot of pain in my heels and these shoes have great heel support."
8
Ecco Soft 7 Sneaker
With almost 600 reviews, these sophisticated leather sneakers have a super comfortable insole (it can be removed and replaced with a custom one) and a wide fit to accommodate those who need more toe spread. The blush hue is a versatile neutral, and you can easily dress them up or down with athleisure (think: a tee and joggers) or a dress for the office.
"They are my go to shoe. Well built and so comfortable," writes one reviewer. "They fit a wider foot nicely with plenty of room for your toes."
9
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 Running Shoe
These lightweight sneakers have cushioned midsoles, grippy layered rubber outsoles for stability, and 3D Fit mesh uppers for flexibility and breathability. Available in a wide width, they won't pinch your feet or rub your toes, and they'll keep you comfortable on short and long distance runs.
"By far the most comfortable running shoe I’ve ever had," says one reviewer. "I’ve ran half marathons in these shoes and I won’t stop."
10
Altra Footwear Escalante 1.5 Sneaker
Designed to improve natural foot positioning, walking form, toe splay, and comfort, these running shoes are famous for their wide toe box that allows your toes to relax and spread out naturally; the big toe remains in a straight position for comfort, speed, and stability. Bonus: They're made with 360-degree reflectivity, perfect for exercising after the sun goes down.
"Love the wide toe box and dropped heel is perfect for alleviated pressure on ball of foot, but not too much to cause Achilles issues," says one reviewer.
11
New Balance Fresh Foam Vongo Running Shoe
Pair them with leggings or your favorite denim, we're obsessed with these fashion-forward ice blue kicks. The Fresh Foam sole delivers cushioning and stability, while the breathable mesh upper adds comfort.
"It can be hard to find a wide width that fits well," says one reviewer. "Often, the shoes are not truly wide width, or they're way to big in the toe box. These fit me better than any I've tried so far, and they look really nice. I'm glad I found them."
12
HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 6 Sneaker
The molded Ortholite footbed, internal heel counter, cushioned midsole, and Meta-Rocker (promotes propulsion) help to guarantee a comfortable, smooth ride whether you're jogging or training for a marathon. Also great? The mesh uppers offer extra breathability to keep your feet cool and dry.
"Wide footbed, narrower heel, and very stable," raves one reviewer. "I need a shoe with a sole that doesn't bend too much and these fit the bill. Very pleased."