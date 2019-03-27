12 Wide-Width Shoes for Women That Are Insanely Comfortable, According to Shopper Reviews

From cute sandals and office-ready flats to athletic shoes, we've got a wide-width shoe for every occasion.

If your toes tend to feel cramped in regular shoes or the sides of your feet often pinch uncomfortably while you walk, you might have wide feet—and investing in a wide-width shoe is a smart choice. A wider-fit shoe provides extra wiggle room thanks to a roomier toe box, which helps prevent bunions from forming. Selecting a shoe with plenty of arch support and a cushioned insole is also key, since these features help minimize foot and heel pain.

Have a pair of wide-width shoes you love, but need a bit more cushioning? Just add insoles to support your foot, New Jersey-based podiatrist and American Podiatric Medical Association spokesperson Alan Bass, DPM, previously told Health. His pick: Superfeet Widegreen Orthotic Insoles ($50; amazon.com), which boast plush high-density foam, odor control coating (zero stink), a deep heel cup, and a wide forefoot to match the shape of your foot.

Below, we rounded up the best wide-width shoes for women—from cute sandals and flats to athletic sneakers—backed by glowing shopper reviews.

