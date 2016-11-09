 Where to Buy All the Products in the December 2016 Issue of Health

James White
Saw something you liked? Here's where to get it.
The December issue of Health has great holiday gifts for everyone on your list, the best new products from celeb fitness lines like Fabletics and Ivy Park, beauty products inspired by spices like turmeric and rosemary, and much more.
Page 12: Refresh Your Chest
Page 18: Rose Gold Glow (Coming soon!)
Page 18: Cold Relief in a K-Cup
Page 23: Raising the Bar
Page 29: Fix Your Beauty Oops (Coming soon!)
Page 32: Spice Up Your Skin Care (Coming soon!)
Page 34: The Cut of the Year
Page 42: Tracy Anderson Workout
Page 50: Celeb Fitness Lines (Coming soon!)
Page 58: I Did It
Page 116: Holiday Gift Guides
Page 105: Lauren Cohan