5 Things in Your Closet You Need to Throw Away Now (Your Underwear, for Starters)

How long it takes for your athletic shoes to break down depends on how you use them. “If you’re running in them, your shoes need to be replaced approximately every six months,” says Miguel Cunha, DPM, podiatrist and founder of Gotham Foot Care in New York City. If you wear them mainly as comfy walking shoes and not for athletics, Dr. Cunha says every 10 months is about right. Ultimately, they’re designed to last about 400-500 miles, he adds.

Not wearing kicks with proper support or if the shock absorption has worn down puts you at risk of foot and leg injuries. So give your sneakers a good once over. "Shoes are no longer wearable if the heel is more worn down on one side compared to the other, causing the shoe to lean on one side," Cunha says. If your pair are still in decent shape but need a cleaning, he suggests using a gentle soap, cold water, and then air drying. "The heat from a dryer breaks down the glue and destroys your shoes," he warns.

