We're Giving Away a Pure Barre Workout Outfit Tonight on Twitter!

Need some new workout clothes? We've got you covered—literally. We've teamed up with Pure Barre to give one winner a stylish new gym-ready outfit.

Entry is super simple and fast: Follow us on Twitter (@goodhealth) and retweet the contest tweet when it posts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern TONIGHT for a chance to win! It doesn’t get any easier than that. Good luck!

Contest rules below:

Open only to those to whom this Tweet has been addressed, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Twitter account. HEALTH will select one of the retweets to the original tweet to receive one, Gemini Tight - $98, one Lynx Tank - $73, one Hydra Pullover - $78, one Sticky Socks - $12, which each has an approximate retail value (ARV) of $261. Sponsor(s) not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. ET or EST on 10/14/2014 and ends at 11:59 P.M. ET or EST on 10/15/2014. SPONSOR will contact the winners by a Twitter direct message on or before 10/17/2014. Employees of HEALTH, Time Inc., Pure Barre, or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry for any reason, including suspicion of fraud. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: TI Media Solutions, Inc., 1271 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10020.

RELATED: The 10 Best Sports Bras for Women With Big Busts