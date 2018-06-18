7 Ultra-Comfortable Water Shoes For Summer

Shield your feet with these comfy water shoes.
Water shoes are a summer essential. Whether you're kayaking in the ocean or unwinding next to the shore, you’ll need functional, comfortable shoes to get a grip on slick rocks and protect your feet from shells, broken glass, fishhooks (ouch!), and whatever else lies beneath the surface. We've rounded up seven must-have water shoes to keep your feet comfy and safe this summer.
1
Clarks Tuvia Melon Fisherman Sandal
Make a splash this summer in these sporty sandals. They’re perfect for treks along the beach and also feature cushioned fabric straps (read: no blisters).
2
Jambu Iris-Vegan Water Shoe
These lightweight Mary Jane-style flats are great for traveling, whether you're headed to the pool or the rapids (and they earn bonus points for being vegan-friendly!).
3
Teva Terra Float Livia Sandal
Teva sandals are known for being lightweight and ultra-versatile, and these waterproof shoes are no exception. We love the funky patterned straps, which are available in five different colors.
4
Keen Whisper Sandal
This super-popular Keen sandal has received rave reviews. Whether you’re traipsing through a river or walking on a beach, the foam insoles will mold to your feet for maximum comfort.
To buy: 95; zappos.com
5
L.L. Bean Discovery Sandals
Walk, hike, or climb any surface with these breathable sandals. The outsole grips will keep you from slipping, while a cushioned midsole will keep feet comfortable.
6
Adidas Terrex Climacool Boat Sleek Water Shoe
Looking for the waterproof equivalent of your favorite sneakers? These Adidas slip-ons were designed with a lightweight mesh material and drainage ports—making them perfect for water sports.
7
Aleader Quick Drying Water Shoes
If the water is your second home, these quick-dry shoes will be your summer staple. Everything about them was made for aquatic adventures, including FluidFlow technology to drain water faster so you won’t be weighed down.