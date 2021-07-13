This Cooling Bra Is So Comfortable, It 'Feels Like You're Not Wearing One'—and It's Just $21
Getting reacquainted with bras after what's been, for many, a year of comfy home clothes can be a struggle. You never want your undergarments to feel restrictive or uncomfortable, especially when you're also dealing with summertime heat. The solution is to find a bra that's lightweight and breathable, like Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra—which some Amazon shoppers call the "bra equivalent of sweatpants."
Made out of soft nylon with all-over stretch, the cooling bra comes in sizes extra small to 3XL. It has soft foam cups and no underwire, much like a sports bra, as well as a hook and eye clasp at the back that makes it easy to put on and take off. With prices starting at just $21, it'll be a budget-friendly addition to your underwear drawer, and a popular one at that: It's the number one best-selling everyday bra on Amazon.
Shoppers say that the simple style holds up to hot weather. "I live in south Florida and work outdoors a lot, so I need something that is as cool as possible," wrote one customer. "So when these bras arrived and had a thin foam lining, I was leery, but tried one anyway, and much to my surprise, it wasn't any hotter than my previously un-foamed bras. I've had these new ones for some months now, and they are great."
While the Warner's bra isn't designed to be a sports bra, some reviewers say it's supportive enough to be worn during low-impact workouts, while others consider it comfortable enough to sleep in. And you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort, either: Another person added that unlike other wireless bras, which have a flattening effect, this option does not, but rather "supports and covers in all the right places."
You don't have to worry about constant adjusting, either. Wearers say the bra sits higher on the armpit to prevent uncomfortable digging, and the band doesn't roll up. Basically, it's a bra that "feels like you're not wearing one."
It's possible that this cooling bra is an option you'll actually look forward to putting on—and with prices for all sizes and colors below $40, you might even want to stock up on a few at once.
