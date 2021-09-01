Shoppers Say This 'Comfortable, Yet Supportive' Wire-Free Bra Is the Next Best Thing to Wearing Nothing
Finding a bra you actually look forward to putting on each morning can feel a little like searching for a needle in a haystack. You might think you've finally landed on one that's just what you're looking for—but then hours later, you're met with the familiar aches and pains around your shoulders and rib cage. A comfortable bra that keeps you supported all day long may be a rarity, but according to Amazon shoppers, Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra actually meets the mark.
Available in sizes 32A through 40C, the "comfortable, yet supportive" bra is made of a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and elastane. It has adjustable straps and a traditional hook-and-eye closure at the back that allows wearers to find their best fit. Instead of underwire, it features a form-fitting elastic band and subtly contoured cups that offer just a bit of shaping. With more than 12,000 five-star ratings, it's a favorite of bra-wearing Amazon shoppers.
Some have given it seriously high praise. "This is the most comfortable bra I've ever worn," raved one reviewer. "It's like there are angels with silk hands holding my breasts up on cloud pillows while feeding me cotton candy and telling me I'm pretty."
Others are particularly impressed by its fit. "The comfort of this bra is unmatched," said another shopper. "The main bra feels like memory foam and has not even begun to wear out after a year of wear. The band falls perfectly to not bulge or create that 'sitting on top of my ribcage' discomfort. The straps have never cut into my shoulders and the strap adjustments are on the front of the bra but don't dig in at all."
Both reviewers with small boobs and larger busts rave about the comfort of Warner's Cloud 9 Bra. Thanks to its soft material and light padding, others say that wearing the bra is "like you are wearing nothing"—but still getting all the support you need. No wonder some wearers have swapped out all the rest of their bras with this one.
As miraculous as it seems, Warner's Cloud 9 bra doesn't come at a high price, either—most sizes and colors are available for less than $40. If you're still searching for your perfect bra, this one's worth trying out.
