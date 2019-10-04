If you’ve ever suffered through a night of uncomfortably high heels or unsupportive booties, then you know the struggle of sacrificing your comfort for the sake of fashion. While you can always shop the most comfortable shoes so you don’t have to worry about choosing one or the other next time, we know it can be hard to break up with your favorite shoes—no matter how painful they are.

Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have already discovered the perfect solution for making any pair of shoes—even your highest heels—feel much more comfortable: Walkize Metatarsal Pads ($16; amazon.com).

These medical-grade gel pads can be stuck inside the footbed of your favorite shoes—right under the balls of your feet—to gently cushion and minimize the impact of your body weight on the area. While the subtle addition of support feels great, there’s a reason these pads instantly make any shoe comfier.

“Metatarsal cushions helps with shock absorption, taking stress off the forefoot, add[ing] comfort to the shoes, and evenly distributing your body weight across your foot,” New York-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, DPM, tells Health.

“Especially if you have high arch feet where you put a lot of pressure on the balls of your feet, if your diabetic and want to prevent ulcers, bursitis, neuromas, and diabetic neuropathy,” she adds.

With a metatarsal cushion, you’re giving your foot a way to transfer the pressure from the metatarsal heads to the metatarsal shafts and surrounding area, according to Dr. Brenner. This release of pressure gives you immediate pain relief and can make even the most unbearable shoes feel better on your feet.

Luckily, these inexpensive pads are also super easy to use. You simply adhere the cushioned pads directly to the insoles of your shoes (where the ball of the foot stands in the shoe) and go. While Dr. Brenner warns it’s important to find the right alignment of the cushion under your foot to prevent irritation, the pad can easily be adjusted multiple times until you find the perfect setup.

Already a number one best-seller on Amazon, these metatarsal cushions are both sweat-absorbing and non-slip, so you won’t have to worry about the new addition to your shoe creating a sweaty, uncomfortable environment for your feet. Unlike other designs, they also come with differentiated pads for both your left and right foot. Plus, the tiny beige cushions are super discreet and won’t be visible when you’re sporting your favorite shoes—even if they happen to be strappy sandals.

With all of these thoughtful features, it’s no wonder so many Amazon shoppers swear by these tiny cushions for giving their shoes a major upgrade. In fact, the foot pads currently have 90% positive reviews from shoppers who call these pads a “pleasant surprise” and “super comfy.” One person with pins and screws in their feet from previous bunion surgeries even revealed these cushions made it possible to wear heels for the first time in years—a previously impossible feat!

Before you spend hundreds of dollars attempting to renovate your entire high heel collection with comfortable shoes, it’s worth giving this affordable alternative a try. Plus, with Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping, you’ll be able to wear these cushions inside your favorite fall booties in just a couple of days. You can thank us later.

