I Tried These New Commando Leggings—and They Perked Up My Butt More Than Any Squat Workout

Full disclosure: I went commando last week.

Joey Tribbiani and Rachel Green may have helped popularize the term on that famous Friends episode back in 1996. But 22 years later, I was able to try out "reinvented" leggings from Visakai. The new California-based brand launched earlier this year after raising more than $11,000 on Kickstarter. They've since released a range of styles, including a high rise pair with 4-way stretch and another with chic mesh detailing, and are even sold on Amazon.

Touted as costing around $20 less than my favorite pair of Lululemons, these leggings are supposed to give you a noticeable "booty boost" as well as eliminate the dreaded VPL (that’s "Visible Panty Line"). How is all of this possible, you ask? They require zero undies.

As a loyal underwear-er, I was hesitant to test them out. When I’m on a long run, I don’t really think about (or care) if people in Central Park are aware of my VPL. But for athleisure purposes (and the sake of testing my performance sans undies), I gave it a go.

I ran four miles in the Visakai High Rise Fearless Legging ($75; amazon.com) and they were surprisingly comfortable—even better, they did seem to make my booty look amazing. In fact, a pal asked, "Are those the leggings you were talking about?" I rejoiced in my now-confirmed boosted booty.

However, I could feel what I was missing. Something about the vertical seam and constant motion on the treadmill was, er, less than pleasant. I think this is more of a personal preference, but when I put on my Visakai leggings a second time, I wore a pair of underwear.

But if you’re looking for a more secure way to go commando with comfort, I highly recommend Visakai. The functionality of these leggings prompted me to wear them during a recent half marathon, too. With two (two!) pockets at the band, you can easily fit your essentials (ID, credit card, and keys). It was also a particularly cold morning, and the added support of their not-too-thick, breathable material made me think more about my race and less about the temp.

With or without underwear, these leggings make you feel good. My next purchase will probably be the athleisure-encouraging High Rise Energy Legging ($78; amazon.com), which has sleek, moto-inspired accents.

The bottom line? Visakai lives up to the hype. Relatively affordable? Ranging from $69 to $78, I’d say check. Booty boosting? Double check. Freedom to go commando? If you’re into it, check.