Oprah's Favorite Comfy Sneakers and More Vionic Footwear Are 50% Off During National Nurses Week

Stop everything you're doing (which is probably not much if you're quarantined at home, like the rest of us), and listen up. Vionic is showing its support for healthcare professionals with a huge footwear sale for National Nurses Week right now. The podiatrist-approved brand is offering 50 percent off some of its most popular styles, and you don't want to miss out on these savings.

When you hear the phrase "orthopedic shoes", the first things that comes to mind are most likely comfort and function, and you wouldn't be wrong—however, you're probably not thinking cute. Well, that's where you would be mistaken. While Vionic shoes are known to be perfect for standing on your feet all day, they are also incredibly stylish, and make any outfit—whether it's business casual attire, weekend wear, or scrubs—a lot more fun and polished.

Did we mention that Oprah (Yes, the queen, herself!) is a fan of the brand? The American Podiatric Association-approved shoes have been featured multiple times over the years (three different styles, to be exact) on Oprah's Favorite Things List. She's even worn Vionic shoes not once but twice on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Several variations of the Avery Pro, one of her go-to, slip-on sneakers, are included in the sale; you can choose from canvas, leather, or suede constructions, as well as solid, patterned, or metallic finishes.

Even more amazing: On top of the crazy good sale, Vionic is donating shoes and orthotics to emergency departments throughout the United States during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

ICYDK, Vionic's Pro shoes have a slip-resistant sole, waterproof upper, and a biomechanically founded Vio-Motion orthotic footbed, which boasts Three-Zone Comfort and incredible arch support—a feature the company prides itself on. It may come as no surprise, but the brand's shoes are designed with the help of podiatrists, so you know Vionic gets it right.

Vionic Pro shoes also boast removable mesh-wrapped EVA footbeds, which is especially good for those with plantar fasciitis. "Shoes with molded EVA midsoles are designed to help mitigate foot, heel, and arch support for superior comfort and support of the plantar fascia," Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York City and the founder of Gotham Footcare, told Health previously.

To buy (from left): Vionic Marlene Pro Slip On Sneaker ($65 with code NNAW2020, originally $130; vionicshoes.com), Vionic Avery Pro Metallic ($65 with code NNAW2020, originally $130; vionicshoes.com), Mable Pro Casual Sneaker ($70 with code NNAW2020, originally $140; vionicshoes.com)

Shoppers can save 50 percent on select Vionic shoes with the code NNAW2020 at checkout now through May 12. Also great? Vionic is offering free shipping and extended returns on all orders, so you can swap sizes seamlessly if it's not a fit. Just make sure to snap up your favorite styles ASAP—while you do have a few days to take advantage of the sale, with prices this good, the sneakers are guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

