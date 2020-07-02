This Oprah-Approved Brand Is Offering Up to 40% Off Its Comfy Shoes for 4th of July
We’re more excited for these deals than the fireworks.
It’s not every day that a shoe brand earns a stamp of approval from both podiatrists and Oprah Winfrey. But then again, Vionic isn’t just *any* shoe brand. Podiatrist Phillip Vasyli developed the comfort-focused footwear company with a mission to engineer every shoe with support and stability. (Yes, even high heels and flip-flops). Decades later and Vionic’s designs are still integrating the latest tech to create some of the Internet’s comfiest shoes—and like Oprah, we can’t get enough.
Luckily, this Fourth of July is the perfect opportunity to grow our collection. That’s because Vionic just launched a massive Red, White, and Shoes sale for the holiday weekend with up to 40% off select styles. And it’s not just last season’s styles included in the sale: Plenty of the brand’s summer shoes are included in the markdowns, like these strappy sandals, these timeless block-heel sandals, and even these Oprah-approved slip-ons (which she featured in her “Favorite Things” of 2017).
The best part of shopping this summer sale? You’re guaranteed to find a pair of shoes with enough cushioning, arch support, and orthotic technology that it feels like you’re walking on clouds. And if you don’t, simply send them back to Vionic with the brand’s 30-day guarantee, which lets you wear-test your order for a month to ensure you’re satisfied.
Of course, we know there are better things to do this weekend than scroll through endless sales. That’s why we compiled some of the best deals you can start shopping now at Vionic. Just be sure to place your order by July 5, when the sale officially ends and everything goes back to full price.
Best Deals on Sandals
Candace Sandal, $53 (marked down from $90)
Hayden Platform Sandal, $77 (marked down from $130)
Keomi Sandal, $77 (marked down from $130)
Colleen Sandal, $77 (marked down from $130)
Daniele Toe Post Sandal, $65 (marked down from $110)
Best Deals on Heels and Wedges
Ariel Wedge Sandal, $90 (marked down from $150)
Rosie Heeled Sandal, $93 (marked down from $140)
Stephany Wedge, $90 (marked down from $150)
Blaire Heeled Sandal, $90 (marked down from $150)
Best Deals on Sneakers
Keke Sneaker, $80 (marked down from $140)
Kani Slip-On Sneakers, $77 (marked down from $130)
Avery Pro Leather Sneaker, $77 (marked down from $130)
Alaina Active Sneaker, $70 (marked down from $120)
Best Deals on Flats
Jade Slingback Flat, $74 (marked down from $125)
Esme Mary Jane Mule, $77 (marked down from $130)
Caroll Ballet Flat, $70 (marked down from $120)
Savannah Flat, $83 (marked down from $140)
