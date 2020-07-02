Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Oprah-Approved Brand Is Offering Up to 40% Off Its Comfy Shoes for 4th of July

It’s not every day that a shoe brand earns a stamp of approval from both podiatrists and Oprah Winfrey. But then again, Vionic isn’t just *any* shoe brand. Podiatrist Phillip Vasyli developed the comfort-focused footwear company with a mission to engineer every shoe with support and stability. (Yes, even high heels and flip-flops). Decades later and Vionic’s designs are still integrating the latest tech to create some of the Internet’s comfiest shoes—and like Oprah, we can’t get enough.

The best part of shopping this summer sale? You’re guaranteed to find a pair of shoes with enough cushioning, arch support, and orthotic technology that it feels like you’re walking on clouds. And if you don’t, simply send them back to Vionic with the brand’s 30-day guarantee, which lets you wear-test your order for a month to ensure you’re satisfied.

Of course, we know there are better things to do this weekend than scroll through endless sales. That’s why we compiled some of the best deals you can start shopping now at Vionic. Just be sure to place your order by July 5, when the sale officially ends and everything goes back to full price.

Best Deals on Sandals

Candace Sandal, $53 (marked down from $90)

Hayden Platform Sandal, $77 (marked down from $130)

Keomi Sandal, $77 (marked down from $130)

Colleen Sandal, $77 (marked down from $130)

Daniele Toe Post Sandal, $65 (marked down from $110)

Best Deals on Heels and Wedges

Ariel Wedge Sandal, $90 (marked down from $150)

Rosie Heeled Sandal, $93 (marked down from $140)

Stephany Wedge, $90 (marked down from $150)

Blaire Heeled Sandal, $90 (marked down from $150)

Best Deals on Sneakers

Keke Sneaker, $80 (marked down from $140)

Kani Slip-On Sneakers, $77 (marked down from $130)

Avery Pro Leather Sneaker, $77 (marked down from $130)

Alaina Active Sneaker, $70 (marked down from $120)

Best Deals on Flats

Jade Slingback Flat, $74 (marked down from $125)

Esme Mary Jane Mule, $77 (marked down from $130)

Caroll Ballet Flat, $70 (marked down from $120)

Savannah Flat, $83 (marked down from $140)