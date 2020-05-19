Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get ready to save up to 40% on these podiatrist-approved styles.

You Can Already Score Vionic Sandals on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day—Here’s Our Top 8 Picks

Sandals and flip-flops often earn a bad rap as the least supportive footwear—but that’s not always the case. Podiatrist-approved footwear brand Vionic is all about creating supportive shoes, and its collection of comfortable sandals is no exception. Every pair promotes the foot’s natural alignment through a combination of arch support, stability, and cushioning.

If it seems too good to be true, consider this: A peer-reviewed study by Vionic of its contoured sandals found they were just as effective at reducing chronic heel pain as the brand’s orthotic inserts. It’s proof that comfy sneakers aren’t the only summer staple that can offer all-day support.

As if you needed yet another reason to test out Vionic’s supportive footwear, the brand is also Oprah-approved. The talk show queen not only wore a pair on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine twice, but she’s also included at least 3 different Vionic styles in her annual Favorite Things list. The verdict is still out on whether she’s had a chance to try out a pair of the supportive sandals just yet.

Even better? Tons of Vionic footwear is on sale for up to 40% off right now ahead of Memorial Day. Along with Oprah’s favorite Avery Pro slip-on sneaker and a stylish pair of Jade Slingback Flats, a wide range of the brand’s cozy sandals and flip-flops are included in the sale. Plus, the company is offering free shipping and 60-day return windows to ensure your purchase is fuss-free.

Below, we’ve uncovered the 8 best deals on sandals with arch support worth shopping in Vionic’s spring sale. Just be sure to snag your favorites ASAP—we’re not sure when this sale will end, and we’d hate for you to miss out on these spectacular prices.

1. Harissa Sandal

You’ll always get a perfect fit with these open-toed sandals thanks to 5 adjustable straps along the arches. Available in medium and wide widths, the trendy shoes have shock-absorbing midsole and durable rubber outsole along with a contoured footbed that offers plenty of arch support.

Available at vionic.com, $77 (was $110)

2. Kirra Backstrap Sandal

People often associate orthotic footwear with frumpy, oversized sneakers—but this sleek pair proves that assumption wrong. The everyday sandal features a single, sophisticated strap for a stylish detail, but is all business where it matters: A microfiber wrapped footbed that offers plenty of cushioning and arch support.

Available at vionic.com, $70 (was $100)

3. Farra Sandal

Channel your inner Greek goddess in this stabilizing sandal. Everyone’s eyes will go to the bold metallic detailing, but you’ll only want to talk about the undeniable comfort.

Available at vionic.com, $63 (was $90)

4. Rio Platform Sandal

Channel your inner Dancing Queen with these retro adjustable platform sandals. You’ll get about 2 extra inches to your height, but without the discomfort of unstable high heels. Bonus: The platform hides a molded EVA foam footbed and a dual-density midsole.

Available at vionic.com, $60 (was $85)

5. Hayden Platform Slide

Your friends will think this trendy slip-on was purchased from a stylish boutique. The sleek leather slides not only have a streamlined design, but also a supportive sole with a super deep heel cup for optimal comfort.

Available at vionic.com, $91 (was $130)

6. Candace Sandal

The nerdy dad shoe trend isn’t dying anytime soon—and this modern rendition is proof. It’s the epitome of camper-girl-chic with flexible woven straps that adjust around the ankle and toes for a secure fit whether you’re gathering around the campfire or walking along the beach.

Available at vionic.com, $63 (was $90)

7. Pepper Wedge Sandal

Shoppers with plantar fasciitis say they can wear these elegant sandals all day long without triggering a painful flare-up, despite the platform design. Playful additions, like the cork wedge, scream summer—though you shouldn’t underestimate the adjustable straps. They make it easy to change the fit of the shoe so comfort is always at the forefront.

Available at vionic.com, $84 (was $120)

8. Keomi Sandal

This strappy sandal is casual enough to wear for a stroll through the farmer’s market, but stylish enough to dress up for a dinner date, too. Regardless of your destination, you’ll love the secure fit, adjustable straps, and cushioned midsole.

Available at vionic.com, $91 (was $130)