Vionic's Sale Is Still Going Strong After Cyber Week—and It Has So Many Comfy Shoes for 30% Off
When it comes to shoe recommendations, Oprah Winfrey knows comfort. Consider footwear brand Vionic, a podiatrist-founded company she featured on the annual Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2017 and 2018. Its collection contains everything from plush slippers and padded sneakers to heeled booties and supportive sandals, yet keeps orthotic health in mind with every style.
Whether you're looking to reduce foot pain or simply searching for comfortable shoes that don't compromise on aesthetics, Vionic delivers some of the best footwear options. The only downside of the Oprah-approved brand? Shoes this comfy and supportive come with the price to match. Luckily, the Vionic Holiday Sale is happening right now with savings up to 30% off select styles.
While many sales happening right now are only offloading summer styles, Vionic's sale includes winter-ready picks, like waterproof leather boots. It's also a rare chance to save on some of the brand's designs tailored to wide feet or styles for plantar fasciitis. (For reference, a number of Vionic shoes have even been certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association to contain the arch and heel support recommended to alleviate the symptoms of plantar fasciitis.)
Although the sale has been extended past Cyber Week, we don't know how long it will last. Shop our curated favorites below to ensure you snag a pair before the discounts disappear.
Related Items
1. Kamryn Ankle Boot
Made with waterproof leather available in four colorways, these classic booties are ideal for the cold and damp seasons ahead. A shock-absorbing EVA foam insole guarantees constant comfort despite the stylish silhouette, and reviewers even wear them for their daily walks. You'll need at least a week to break them in—but the hard work pays off with countless shoppers professing their "love" for the comfy kicks.
2. Lena Ballet Flat
An answer to the uncomfortable-pointed-toe dilemma, these flats include Vionic unique Vio-Motion footbed, which delivers arch support, cushioning, and stability with every step. Comfy enough to wear out of the box, the style is available for 30% off in the tortoise shell design. Better than a discount? The flats earned praise from one shopper for their "amazing arch support."
3. Karigan Sneaker
This sporty style features the brand's Advanced Motion System technology, which combines cushioning and a breathable upper to help you stay comfortable while keeping active. Despite their lightweight feel, one shopper with plantar fasciitis wrote they felt super supported while sporting the sneakers. Score them for $37 off in black, sage green, or light gray.
4. Freida Flat
Not a fan of heels? These loafers are the ideal swap for formal occasions, like a holiday work party. Their chic leather exterior and shearling details are so trendy that you'll almost forget they're orthotic shoes packed with arch support. Every color, including the fun pastel shades, are currently discounted in the sale—and they come in half sizes.
5. Willa Slip On Flat
Elegant and understated, these suede flats are a wardrobe staple that round out almost any outfit (there's a reason shoppers confess to owning more than one pair!). They're comfortable and supportive with Vio-Motion technology footbeds. Only select colorways are marked down, but more color options are available in the similar Willa Knit Flat.
6. Jovie Sneaker
Made from canvas and designed with stretch laces, these casual sneakers come in five versatile shades, including black, light green, and navy blue. Like many items on this list, they also feature Advanced Motion System technology, so they're actually good for walking. "I wanted to be cute yet comfy, and these shoes delivered," wrote one customer, who suffers from plantar fibromas on their arches.
7. Penelope Slip-On
If you hate dealing with laces but love the casual shape of sneakers, slip-ons are your best bet. Our top pick is this trendy style from Vionic, which comes in chic leather or soft nubuck (a textile that mimics suede but is more durable). Their standout detail is a microfiber footbed that traps sweat to prevent slippage—but still gives the extra cushioning and shock absorption that you'd expect from the podiatrist-founded brand.
8. Wanda T-Strap Sandal
Vionic is known for supportive sandals, and it's no surprise that a few are included in this epic holiday sale. The Wanda Sandal in particular falls under the brand's recommended shoes for plantar fasciitis, with soles biochemically designed to hug arches and support natural alignment. Although stylish, these sandals are more than just trendy beachwear...but they would make a great option for any upcoming vacations.
9. Abigail Lace Up
Despite a zip-on design, these sneakers still have adjustable laces that can be tightened or loosened as needed—so you get the perfect fit every time. Also available in wide widths, they're described as "comfortable right out of the box." Better yet, reviewers with plantar fasciitis are even impressed by the kick's support.
10. Dahlia Flat
Made from a cozy knit that molds to the foot, these supportive flats feature an asymmetrical topline that adds a refreshing touch to the classic ballet flat silhouette. "I am so happy with this flat," wrote one happy customer. "The knit fabric is comfortable and soft, the arch support is amazing, and it goes with everything."
11. Austyn Active Sneaker
Unlike many of the comfy sneakers in our roundup, the Austyn sneaker is actually designed for physical activity, like hikes and long walks. Available in a wide or regular width, the shoes also feature Vionic's Advanced Motion System, but they shake things up with a style-specific lacing system that hugs your foot from every direction. Best of all, they're lightweight and easy to put on—even if the laces suggest otherwise.
12. Cameron Platform Sandal
The Cameron Platform Sandal has a dual density midsole for optimal comfort, which means the sole is softer near the ball of the foot and denser near the arches for extra support. Despite the faux-cork heel, shoppers said they felt great on the very first wear. "I wore them over 12 hours that first day with no problems. They took me through the airport to an early lunch, to another appointment, and then out to dinner," one customer raved.
