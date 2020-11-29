This Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand Has Some Insanely Good Deals for Cyber Monday

And you don't have to wait until tomorrow to shop the sale.
By Susan Brickell
November 29, 2020
If you're on the hunt for footwear this Cyber Monday that is both comfortable and stylish—whether it's a cozy slipper for quarantining at home, a pair of trendy kicks for running errands, or a fashion-forward boot for date nights—look no further than American Podiatric Association-approved Vionic. The brand designs supportive shoes that promote the foot's natural alignment through arch support, cushioning, and stability and shock absorption.

While Vionic shoes are known to be perfect for standing on your feet all day, they are also super cute, and make any outfit instantly more polished. Plus, the brand counts Oprah as a fan—so you know you'll be in great company. Vionic shoes have been featured multiple times over the years (three different styles, to be exact) on Oprah's Favorite Things List. She's even worn Vionic shoes twice on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. To say she loves the brand, might just be an understatement.

The best news? There are tons of Cyber Monday footwear deals on Vionic's site, but you can even score majorly discounted shoes from the brand on Amazon and Zappos today, as well. Keep scrolling for the top picks for Vionic flats, slip-ons, sneakers, boots, and slippers.

Best Deals on Sneakers

Milan Sneaker, from $84 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com

Olivia Sneaker, $55 (marked down from $110); vionicshoes.com

Kiara Pro Sneaker, $91 (marked down from $130); vionicshoes.com

Adela Sneaker, from $98 (marked down from $140); vionicshoes.com

Jessica Mary Jane Sneaker, $55 (marked down from $110); vionicshoes.com

Alma Sneaker, $86 (marked down from $110); zappos.com

Tokyo Sneaker, $97 (marked down from $130); zappos.com

Jasper Sneaker, $98 (marked down from $130); zappos.com

Sky Adore Sneaker, from $50 (marked down from $120); amazon.com

Best Deals on Slip-Ons

Gianna Slip-On, $60 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com

Demetra Slip-On, from $65 (marked down from $140); vionicshoes.com and amazon.com

Kani Slip-On, $74 (marked down from $130); amazon.com and zappos.com

Salie Slip-On, from $26 (marked down from $150); amazon.com

Best Deals on Flats

Savannah Flat, $84 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com

Amanda Ballet Flat, $84 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com

Desiree Quilted Flat, $60 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com

Caroll Metallic Flat, $52 (marked down from $120); amazon.com and zappos.com

Minna Flat, from $24 (marked down from $120); amazon.com

Best Deals on Boots

Roselyn Ankle Boot, $78 (marked down from $170); zappos.com

Paloma Boot, $136 (marked down from $160); zappos.com

Serena Ankle Boot, from $74 (marked down from $160); amazon.com

Joslyn Boot, from $40 (marked down from $180); amazon.com

Best Deals on Slippers

Leona Slipper, $70 (marked down from $100); vionicshoes.com

Nessie Slipper, $77 (marked down from $100); vionicshoes.com

Relax Plush Slipper, $35 (marked down from $70); zappos.com

Indulge Gemma Plush Slipper, from $38 (marked down from $80); amazon.com

