If you're on the hunt for footwear this Cyber Monday that is both comfortable and stylish—whether it's a cozy slipper for quarantining at home, a pair of trendy kicks for running errands, or a fashion-forward boot for date nights—look no further than American Podiatric Association-approved Vionic. The brand designs supportive shoes that promote the foot's natural alignment through arch support, cushioning, and stability and shock absorption.
While Vionic shoes are known to be perfect for standing on your feet all day, they are also super cute, and make any outfit instantly more polished. Plus, the brand counts Oprah as a fan—so you know you'll be in great company. Vionic shoes have been featured multiple times over the years (three different styles, to be exact) on Oprah's Favorite Things List. She's even worn Vionic shoes twice on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. To say she loves the brand, might just be an understatement.
The best news? There are tons of Cyber Monday footwear deals on Vionic's site, but you can even score majorly discounted shoes from the brand on Amazon and Zappos today, as well. Keep scrolling for the top picks for Vionic flats, slip-ons, sneakers, boots, and slippers.
Milan Sneaker, from $84 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com
Olivia Sneaker, $55 (marked down from $110); vionicshoes.com
Kiara Pro Sneaker, $91 (marked down from $130); vionicshoes.com
Adela Sneaker, from $98 (marked down from $140); vionicshoes.com
Jessica Mary Jane Sneaker, $55 (marked down from $110); vionicshoes.com
Alma Sneaker, $86 (marked down from $110); zappos.com
Tokyo Sneaker, $97 (marked down from $130); zappos.com
Jasper Sneaker, $98 (marked down from $130); zappos.com
Sky Adore Sneaker, from $50 (marked down from $120); amazon.com
Gianna Slip-On, $60 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com
Demetra Slip-On, from $65 (marked down from $140); vionicshoes.com and amazon.com
Kani Slip-On, $74 (marked down from $130); amazon.com and zappos.com
Salie Slip-On, from $26 (marked down from $150); amazon.com
Savannah Flat, $84 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com
Amanda Ballet Flat, $84 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com
Desiree Quilted Flat, $60 (marked down from $120); vionicshoes.com
Caroll Metallic Flat, $52 (marked down from $120); amazon.com and zappos.com
Minna Flat, from $24 (marked down from $120); amazon.com
Roselyn Ankle Boot, $78 (marked down from $170); zappos.com
Paloma Boot, $136 (marked down from $160); zappos.com
Serena Ankle Boot, from $74 (marked down from $160); amazon.com
Joslyn Boot, from $40 (marked down from $180); amazon.com
Leona Slipper, $70 (marked down from $100); vionicshoes.com
Nessie Slipper, $77 (marked down from $100); vionicshoes.com
Relax Plush Slipper, $35 (marked down from $70); zappos.com
Indulge Gemma Plush Slipper, from $38 (marked down from $80); amazon.com