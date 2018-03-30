The Ridiculously Comfortable Spring Mules You'll Be Able to Wear All Day

We often talk about comfortable shoes here at Health, whether it's ballet flats with arch support, booties you can actually walk in, or comfortable heels that won't wreck your feet. But lately, we've been really into mules; not only is this style a major spring fashion trend, but it's also the perfect shoe for those in-between days that aren't quite warm enough for open-toe shoes or strappy sandals.

The only problem? Mules aren't exactly great for your feet, New York City-based podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera, MD told us in a previous interview, explaining that the open back can cause your toes to work overtime by uncomfortably gripping the front of the shoe. With frequent use, she said, this could contribute to tendonitis, inflammation, or foot strain. (Yikes.)

Luckily, Dr. Sutera (who is also a member of the Vionic Innovation Lab) added that mules with features such as a cushioned footbed, arch support, and a rounded toe box can make the style more foot-friendly, meaning it's still possible to rock this spring trend as long as you invest in a better-for-you pair. One of the mules Dr. Sutera recommended to us was Vionic's Adeline shoe, which boasts a slew of podiatrist-approved details like a contoured footbed, low heel, and the brand's concealed biomechanic technology. Also good: It has a deeper-seated heel cup that helps your foot stay in place and results in less strain.

Zappos.com

To buy: $120; zappos.com or amazon.com

I have been lucky enough to test the Adeline myself after Dr. Sutera recommended them, and I'm officially obsessed. We've raved about Vionic shoes before—the brand focuses on creating ultra-comfortable footwear using input from podiatrists like Dr. Sutera—but this was the first time I'd been able to experience them for myself. The leather is buttery soft and the cushioned, contoured footbed really does make it feel like you're walking on clouds. I suffer from bunions and high arches, and although I haven't yet tested them on my walk to work (it's about two miles, so I usually reserve sneakers for that), I have worn them for long periods of time without experiencing any pain. As a bonus, they look amazing with jeans.

The Adeline recently sold out at Nordstrom, but it's still available on zappos.com and amazon.com in four chic hues (although I'm partial to the caramel color for spring).