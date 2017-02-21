9 Modern-Vintage Sneakers You Can Wear With Everything

Take your look back a couple decades with these modern twists on classic sneakers.
Modern twists on classic sneakers are having a moment. Jennifer Aniston and Kaley Cuoco are among the countless celebs who've been photographed recently wearing the classic Converse Chuck Taylors, and Adidas Superstars have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone, and other stars. Plus, J. Crew currently has retro sneaker collaborations with New Balance and Vans, Raf Simons recently designed a metallic gold version of the Adidas Stan Smith, and Japanese imprint UNDERCOVER is partnering with Vans on the Old Skool.
In other words, if you haven't bought a pair of retro kicks yet, what have you been waiting for? These sneakers can be paired with high-waisted leggings for a vintage-y athleisure look, with jeans on the weekends, or with business-casual attire at the office. Here are nine of our favorite pairs for sale right now.
1
Adidas Stan Smith
You can’t go wrong with Stan Smiths. Their almost all-white design will have you reaching for them again and again because they really do go with everything in your closet. Not into classic white? They also come in neon pink, maroon, steel blue, metallic gold, and others.
2
New Balance for J.Crew 620
New Balance and J.Crew’s collab takes the basic sneaker style to a stylish new level thanks to metallic detailing. You may also want to check out J.Crew's other partnerships with Seavees and Comme des Garçons.
3
Vans Classic Slip-On
The checkerboard skateboard shoe gets and upgrade with a metallic rose gold upper.
4
Keds Champion Originals
These lightweight canvas shoes make any outfit look more feminine without sacrificing comfort. Like the style, but want something more modern? Check out Keds' designer collaborations with Kate Spade, Malhia Kent, and others.
5
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Hi
Throw on these high tops to give your jeans and t-shirt an instantly sporty vibe. The ankle-grazing style is a fun throwback and the off-white shade provides a unique offshoot from the typically stark white sneak. Of course, Chuck Taylors are also available in dozens of other colors and prints.
6
Puma Basket Remaster Sneakers
The slight platform on these textured Puma shoes beckon to basketball gear styles of the ‘60s while metallic and suede touches make this pair anything but boring.
7
Adidas Originals Superstar
Master your street style with these on-trend joggers that feature a rubber toe cap.
8
Onitsuka Tiger by Asics EDR 78
Originally launched in 1978, the Onitsuka Tiger by Asics is still beloved worldwide, and it's easy to see why—they're stylish, and oh-so-comfortable. We love this navy blue and off-white colorway.
9
Saucony Originals Jazz Low Pro
Sporty and comfortable, this pale pink shoe will pair well with all your spring looks. Not a fan of pink? The shoe comes in 11 other colors.