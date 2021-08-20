I like to consider myself a consistent person, but when it comes to my wardrobe, that hasn't always been the case. In my early 20s, I went through a series of stylistic shifts: There were the two years that I only wore black and white, the era of ironic t-shirts, and the phase in which I favored Wednesday Addams-style dresses over everything else. Now, in my late 20s, my closet looks pretty different than it did a few years ago, but I have a few pieces that have stayed—and one thing I've yet to give up is my go-to pair of comfortable sneakers.