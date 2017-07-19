These New Vans Sneakers Are Super-Comfy and Cute

It’s no wonder Vans have been around for over 50 years. Not only are the classic slip-on sneakers a Zappos top seller, but the brand has also collaborated with retailers like J.Crew, Marc Jacobs, and more. The only thing missing from their footwear lineup has been athleisure sneakers—until now, that is. Meet the newest addition to the Vans family, the UltraRange ($80; vans.com). They're just as comfortable as the timeless skater slip-ons, but boast new features that enable you to wear them on more challenging surfaces and for longer distances.

The UltraRange silhouette retains the brand’s iconic thick outsole, but with a few modern twists. A lightweight mesh-knit design encourages air flow, and the outsole offers a reverse waffle tread pattern for great grip on any surface, whether it's pavement or hiking trails. Simply put: you won’t slip.

As an added bonus, the durable new shoe is designed for maximum comfort. Whether you're going on a long walk or running daily errands, the UltraCush Lite foam midsole adds extra cushioning, while LuxLiner padding molds to your feet from heel to toe for a sock-like fit that prevents uncomfortable friction (read: no blisters!).

In other words, these kicks are made to be rocked for any distance. And if you need another reason to add them to your collection, they’re available in black and white, frost grey and white, or pearl (a light, monochromatic millennial pink)—perfect to match your favorite athleisure gear.