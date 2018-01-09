Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day With These Pampering Gifts

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples. This year when February 14 rolls around, treat yourself to the pampering gifts you’ve always wanted, but always found an excuse not to purchase. Many of these gifts can be shared with a love interest or best friend, but there’s no shame in practicing a little self-care and wrapping yourself in the fuzziest robe on the market while doing a luxury facemask and inhaling relaxing lavender essential oil. Here, we share these gifts to yourself and others that will make this Valentine’s Day your best one yet.