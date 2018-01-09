Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day With These Pampering Gifts

Celebrate yourself on this day of love with soft hoodies, beauty treatments, silk pillowcases, and more.

Julia Naftulin
January 09, 2018

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples. This year when February 14 rolls around, treat yourself to the pampering gifts you’ve always wanted, but always found an excuse not to purchase. Many of these gifts can be shared with a love interest or best friend, but there’s no shame in practicing a little self-care and wrapping yourself in the fuzziest robe on the market while doing a luxury facemask and inhaling relaxing lavender essential oil. Here, we share these gifts to yourself and others that will make this Valentine’s Day your best one yet.

1
Art Naturals Essential Oil Diffuser

amazon.com

Fill your room with a relaxing scent minus the bad-for-you toxins. Based on your collection of essential oils, you can mix and match scents as you wish for a personalized relaxation experience.

available at amazon.com $20
2
Acorn Slipper Socks

zappos.com

If your fluffiest pair of socks and sturdiest, warmest pair of slippers had a baby, it would be this pair of festive slipper socks. Throw them on to keep your tootsies warm during your rom-com movie marathon or on a quick trip to your front door to grab that much-deserved take out.

available at zappos.com $41
3
Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Scrub

sephora.com

The winter months take a toll on your skin, but this scrub provides an instant fix. Rub it all over your body while taking a shower or bath to exfoliate and leave your skin looking brighter and feeling moisturized.

available at sephora.com $50
4
Sunbeam SlumberRest LoftTec Heated Blanket

target.com

This best-selling blanket makes the chilliest winter days bearable. It features three different heat settings and a 3-hour auto shut-off in case you drift off while wrapped in its plush-as-can-be fabric.

available at amazon.com $63-$104
5
bkr Glass Water Bottle

nordstrom.com

Treat yourself to the water bottle of all water bottles. The 32-ounce glass bottle will remind you to stay hydrated all day long. The colored silicone cover lets you personalize your bottle and prevents potential breakage and the bottle itself is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

available at nordstrom.com $45
6
Fresh Lemon Sugar Sugarbath Cubes

sephora.com

Upgrade your bath experience with these scented cubes. All you have to do is drop one or a few in your tub. You’ll be left with a fresh lemony scent.

available at sephora.com $39
7
Duchene Turkish Cotton Jacquard Towel Set

bedbathandbeyond.com

Soft and plush towels will make your shower or bath feel that much more luxurious and the Jacquard print of this 6-piece set makes it feel anything but basic.

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $60
8
Slip Silk Eye Mask

net-a-porter.com

This super soft silk sleep mask will help you cap off your night the right way: with a great night’s sleep.

available at net-a-porter.com $45
9
L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream

sephora.com

Hydrate your skin with this ultra-concentrated body cream infused with apricot oil, honey, and linseed extract. It’s paraben and sulfate-free, so you can pamper yourself the healthy way.

available at sephora.com $44
10
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

nordstrom.com

Not all sheet masks were created equal and this one surely tops the list of best options out there. The super-saturated serum and soft cotton mask give your skin a glowy finish. It’s like a facial without setting foot outside of your house (or even off your couch, for that matter).

available at nordstrom.com $65 for 6 masks
11
Clarisonic Mia 1

macys.com

If standard face wash isn't cutting it, give your skin a treat with this cleansing facial brush. It effortlessly lifts excess makeup and dirt off of your face and leaves it feeling silky smooth.

available at amazon.com $130
12
Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase

nordstrom.com

Nothing says beauty sleep like an anti-aging silk pillowcase. The material stops oil absorption, so your skin will stay moisturized and your hair will remain tangle-free even as you toss and turn during your solid eight hours.

available at nordstrom.com $79
13
Victory Fleece Pullover by C9 Champion

target.com

Comfort doesn’t have to come at wallet-emptying costs and this hoodie is proof. The high cowl neck style keeps an often-neglected part of your body warm and looks appropriate for a trip to the gym or a brunch date. This affordable and stylish pullover comes in three colors, too—get pink if you’re feeling extra festive.

available at target.com $35
