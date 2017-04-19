7 Rainbow Unicorn Sneakers That Bring Magic to Your Wardrobe

Make your fairytale dreams come true with iridescent, brightly colored shoes for the gym and the street.
The unicorn beauty trend started with rainbow highlights, high-shine highlighters, iridescent lipsticks, and other holographic, fantasy-inspired products. Then, rainbow foods like unicorn toast and unicorn lattes began taking over Instagram, and now, Starbucks has a limited-edition blue-and-pink Unicorn Frappuccino. But the unicorn trend we're most excited about is unicorn workout gear. The trend’s eye-catching color scheme looks especially pleasing on sneakers, whether it be a pair of running shoes or a casual pair of canvas kicks.
Check out our favorite takes on unicorn-inspired sneakers below.
1
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Sneaker
Named after the mythological flying horse, these trainers offer ample shock absorption, not to mention vibrant pops of coral and ice blue.
2
ASICS GEL-Quantum 360
Rock every color on the unicorn-lover’s rainbow with these Technicolor running shoes. Cushy soles stabilize your feet for every run and they’ve even got a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association.
3
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2
This pair’s gradient design combines pretty purple and pink hues in one show-stopping shoe. Nike’s signature Flyknit material molds to the top part of your foot for ultimate comfort and a snug and secure fit.
4
New Balance Classics in Sea Salt
The unicorn trend gets a retro twist with these New Balance sneakers. Suede and mesh create an upscale (and super comfy) athleisure look. And how can you not smile just looking at the cotton-candy color scheme?
5
Keds X Mahlia Kent Champion Murphy
Keds’ spring collaboration features these limited edition pastel kicks. The woven material is anything but basic. Wear them on vacation or pair with a dress for a feminine look minus ouch-inducing heels.
6
Converse Shoreline Metallic in Rose Quartz
If bold pink hues aren’t your thing, try this metallic take on unicorn shoes. The rose quartz color gives off that magical vibe on an always-reliable pair of Chucks.
7
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 16 Running Shoes
Give your go-to black leggings ensemble a pop of color with these vibrant sneakers from Brooks Running. Specifically designed to help people with pronation problems, this pair comes with ample cushioning and support.