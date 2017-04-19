7 Rainbow Unicorn Sneakers That Bring Magic to Your Wardrobe

Make your fairytale dreams come true with iridescent, brightly colored shoes for the gym and the street.

The unicorn beauty trend started with rainbow highlights, high-shine highlighters, iridescent lipsticks, and other holographic, fantasy-inspired products. Then, rainbow foods like unicorn toast and unicorn lattes began taking over Instagram, and now, Starbucks has a limited-edition blue-and-pink Unicorn Frappuccino. But the unicorn trend we're most excited about is unicorn workout gear. The trend’s eye-catching color scheme looks especially pleasing on sneakers, whether it be a pair of running shoes or a casual pair of canvas kicks.

Check out our favorite takes on unicorn-inspired sneakers below.