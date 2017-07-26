I've Tried Countless Leggings, But This $50 Pair From Under Armour Is The Best

This writer is part of Health.com's contributor network. Learn more about the contributor network and how to join.

I'm not an Olympic athlete. In fact, the only exercise I do involves briskly walking around my neighborhood as I push my child's stroller. But I still want workout gear that's durable, flattering, and won't break the bank—especially when it comes to leggings, which I practically live in. The one pair I'll never stop wearing? Under Armour Favorite Print Leggings ($50, underarmour.com).

Underarmour.com

Available in black, blue infinity, or cape coral (all with on-trend heather gray accents), these leggings are comfortable throughout my daily walk, and I never need to stop and adjust them. The magic lies in the tri-blend cotton, which enables the fabric to seamlessly move in whichever direction I move without bunching. The fabric itself, a supersoft cotton, polyester, and elastane blend, wicks sweat and dries quickly, which is particularly helpful in the warmer months. Also good: the wide waistband. I've tried countless leggings from many different brands, and I'm often frustrated to find that the waistbands tend to roll or fold over as I walk—but this one lies perfectly flat against my stomach and stays put for long periods of time.

I own several pairs of Under Armour leggings in various lengths and colors, but Favorite Print is my go-to. The fitted style is snug, but not too tight (other UA fit options include compression, semi-fitted, or loose) and they're thick enough to offer added warmth on cooler days. Plus, they look great! I can go from folding laundry to running errands to picking up my kids from school without having to change—and still be gloriously comfortable the entire time.