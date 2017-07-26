I've Tried Countless Leggings, But This $50 Pair From Under Armour Is The Best

They're comfortable, functional, super-flattering, and relatively affordable, too.
I'm not an Olympic athlete. In fact, the only exercise I do involves briskly walking around my neighborhood as I push my child's stroller. But I still want workout gear that's durable, flattering, and won't break the bank—especially when it comes to leggings, which I practically live in. The one pair I'll never stop wearing? Under Armour Favorite Print Leggings ($50, underarmour.com).
Available in black, blue infinity, or cape coral (all with on-trend heather gray accents), these leggings are comfortable throughout my daily walk, and I never need to stop and adjust them. The magic lies in the tri-blend cotton, which enables the fabric to seamlessly move in whichever direction I move without bunching. The fabric itself, a supersoft cotton, polyester, and elastane blend, wicks sweat and dries quickly, which is particularly helpful in the warmer months. Also good: the wide waistband. I've tried countless leggings from many different brands, and I'm often frustrated to find that the waistbands tend to roll or fold over as I walk—but this one lies perfectly flat against my stomach and stays put for long periods of time.
I own several pairs of Under Armour leggings in various lengths and colors, but Favorite Print is my go-to. The fitted style is snug, but not too tight (other UA fit options include compression, semi-fitted, or loose) and they're thick enough to offer added warmth on cooler days. Plus, they look great! I can go from folding laundry to running errands to picking up my kids from school without having to change—and still be gloriously comfortable the entire time.