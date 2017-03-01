First Look: Under Armour's Collection at Kohl's

You may know Kohl’s as your mom's favorite one-stop-shop, but the department store offers more than just convenience. Kohl’s actually sells tons of workout clothes at reasonable prices from big-name brands including Nike, Adidas, and—as of today, March 1—Under Armour. The clothing and gear at Kohl’s feature one-of-a-kind prints and colors that aren’t offered at other retailers. In other words, stock up on these cute pieces ASAP. Here are a few of our favorites from the new collection.