These New Wireless Bras for Cup Sizes DD+ Are Ridiculously Comfortable

Too often, trendy bra styles—think bralettes, T-shirt bras, and supersoft wireless—are only available in smaller cup sizes. And if they do come in larger sizes, chances are that these less-supportive styles aren't nearly as comfortable for women with larger busts as they are for their smaller-chested friends. But the lingerie brand Trusst Lingerie is out to change all that.

The company, which first launched on Kickstarter back in 2015, has made it their mission to create stylish and supportive wireless bras for women with larger breasts. On the brand's website, trusstlingerie.com, they now sell four bra styles starting at size DD and up to a 46F.

The secret to these ultra-comfy supporters lies in the brand's Breast Advanced Support Technology (BAST), which uses the principles of a bridge truss to gently lift the weight of the breast up without a wire. The result? Less strain on the shoulders and back, and no painful wire poking into the bottom of the bra. Other cool features include molded contour cups, foam-cushioned straps, and antimicrobial wicking lining.

Trusst Lingerie

The four styles Trusst currently sells include the Dahlia for $62 (the brand's "everyday staple" with fuller coverage molded cups and lace trim at the neckline), the Jessica for $68 (a lacy plunge style with a longer, bralette-inspired bottom), the Suzanne for $60 (a lacy demi), and the Marjory for $55 (a supersoft T-shirt bra).

Even better news: Trusst also sells underwear. We recommend their 3 for $33 deal, which lets you try out all three of their super comfortable, anti-microbial styles in the color of your choice for $33—a $12 savings.