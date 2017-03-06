10 Tropical Workout Leggings to Help You Beat the Winter Blahs

These vibrant pieces of workout gear are exactly what you need to get excited about spring.
There’s no denying that chilly winter weather can be a major drag. It messes with our skin, makes outdoor workouts more challenging, and even weighs on our mood. Seriously, spring can’t arrive fast enough. And it seems like a number of fitness brands agree, considering they’re rolling out a number of pieces with cute colors and patterns that appear straight out of an island fantasy. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tropical-print workout leggings to help you bust out of your winter blues and celebrate the fact that spring and warm-weather vacays are just around the corner!
1
Sweaty Betty Urdhva Reversible Yoga Leggings
These leggings combine everything we love: they’re brightly patterned, made from ultra-comfy fabric, and even include stylish mesh panels. What’s better, they’re also reversible, meaning you get two leggings for the price of one. So on those days you're not feeling bold enough to rock your tropical tights, you can turn them inside out and sport their chic black alter ego.
2
Forever21 Active Botanical Print Leggings
If you want to try out the tropical trend, without dropping too much cash, these funky leggings from Forever21 are the perfect fit. The bright mix of patterns is sure to be the source of many compliments at your next yoga or barre class.
3
Athleta High Rise Tropical Mesh Chaturanga 7/8 Tight
Athleta’s popular high-rise Chaturanga legging just got an island-inspired upgrade. The three-layer waistband is designed to keep everything tucked to your liking and the subtle mesh inserts on the side are built for breathability. Plus, the comfy fabric is made of Recycled Poly, from post-consumer plastic bottles, which can help you feel extra jazzed to sport these nature-patterned leggings.
4
Lole Sierra Leggings
Whether you’re on a tropical island or just on a run through the park, it’s important to stay safe from the sun’s harmful rays. Luckily, these bright leggings are made from fabric with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) to keep you out of harms way.
5
Alo Yoga Gypset Goddess Leggings
These Alo leggings offer ribbed legwarmers to keep you toasty to and from your yoga class, balanced by a pretty tropical feather pattern to help you imagine you’re actually in a warmer climate.
6
Onzie Graphic Leggings
These lovely and loud leggings are sure to be your go-to statement piece year-round. And the dynamic pattern will no doubt inspire you to pump up the energy during your workout!
7
C9 Champion Run Tight
You can never have enough Target C9 leggings. These ones offer a more abstract take on the tropical trend, while sporting all the performance technology you know and love.
8
We Are Handsome Luna Capri Leggings
If you’re really looking to pump up the color on a chilly winter day, look no further than these bold capri leggings. Just be sure to slip on a pair of cozy winter boots to keep your ankles warm on the way to the studio!
9
Free People Printed Vida Compression Leggings
These earthy-hued Free People leggings are equal parts flattering and stylish. Not only do they feature breathable mesh cutouts on the sides, but also a sexy, unexpected inset on the upper back.
10
We Are Handsome Eclipse Leggings
Not a huge fan of bright, vibrant patterns dominating your athleisure look? These predominantly black leggings offer just a subtle nod at tropical, with bold palm-print panels.