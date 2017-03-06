10 Tropical Workout Leggings to Help You Beat the Winter Blahs

These vibrant pieces of workout gear are exactly what you need to get excited about spring.

Kristine Thomason
March 06, 2017

There’s no denying that chilly winter weather can be a major drag. It messes with our skin, makes outdoor workouts more challenging, and even weighs on our mood. Seriously, spring can’t arrive fast enough. And it seems like a number of fitness  brands agree, considering they’re rolling out a number of pieces with cute colors and patterns that appear straight out of an island fantasy. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tropical-print workout leggings to help you bust out of your winter blues and celebrate the fact that spring and warm-weather vacays are just around the corner!

1
Sweaty Betty Urdhva Reversible Yoga Leggings

sweatybetty.com

These leggings combine everything we love: they’re brightly patterned, made from ultra-comfy fabric, and even include stylish mesh panels. What’s better, they’re also reversible, meaning you get two leggings for the price of one. So on those days you're not feeling bold enough to rock your tropical tights, you can turn them inside out and sport their chic black alter ego.

available at sweatybetty.com $130
SHOP NOW
2
Forever21 Active Botanical Print Leggings

forever21.com

If you want to try out the tropical trend, without dropping too much cash, these funky leggings from Forever21 are the perfect fit. The bright mix of patterns is sure to be the source of many compliments at your next yoga or barre class.

available at forever21.com $25
SHOP NOW

3
Athleta High Rise Tropical Mesh Chaturanga 7/8 Tight

athleta.com

Athleta’s popular high-rise Chaturanga legging just got an island-inspired upgrade. The three-layer waistband is designed to keep everything tucked to your liking and the subtle mesh inserts on the side are built for breathability. Plus, the comfy fabric is made of Recycled Poly, from post-consumer plastic bottles, which can help you feel extra jazzed to sport these nature-patterned leggings.

available at athleta.com $89
SHOP NOW
4
Lole Sierra Leggings

nordstrom.com

Whether you’re on a tropical island or just on a run through the park, it’s important to stay safe from the sun’s harmful rays. Luckily, these bright leggings are made from fabric with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) to keep you out of harms way.

available at nordstrom.com $100
SHOP NOW
5
Alo Yoga Gypset Goddess Leggings

amazon.com

These Alo leggings offer ribbed legwarmers to keep you toasty to and from your yoga class, balanced by a pretty tropical feather pattern to help you imagine you’re actually in a warmer climate. 

available at amazon.com $98
SHOP NOW
6
Onzie Graphic Leggings

onzie.com

These lovely and loud leggings are sure to be your go-to statement piece year-round. And the dynamic pattern will no doubt inspire you to pump up the energy during your workout!

available at neimanmarcus.com $76
SHOP NOW
7
C9 Champion Run Tight

target.com

You can never have enough Target C9 leggings. These ones offer a more abstract take on the tropical trend, while sporting all the performance technology you know and love.

available at target.com $21
SHOP NOW
8
We Are Handsome Luna Capri Leggings

saksfifthavenue.com

If you’re really looking to pump up the color on a chilly winter day, look no further than these bold capri leggings.  Just be sure to slip on a pair of cozy winter boots to keep your ankles warm on the way to the studio!

available at saksfifthavenue.com $103
SHOP NOW
9
Free People Printed Vida Compression Leggings

nordstrom.com

These earthy-hued Free People leggings are equal parts flattering and stylish. Not only do they feature breathable mesh cutouts on the sides, but also a sexy, unexpected inset on the upper back.

available at dillards.com $98
SHOP NOW
10
We Are Handsome Eclipse Leggings

saksfifthavenue.com

Not a huge fan of bright, vibrant patterns dominating your athleisure look? These predominantly black leggings offer just a subtle nod at tropical, with bold palm-print panels.

available at saksfifthavenue.com $138
SHOP NOW

