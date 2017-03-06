10 Tropical Workout Leggings to Help You Beat the Winter Blahs

There’s no denying that chilly winter weather can be a major drag. It messes with our skin, makes outdoor workouts more challenging, and even weighs on our mood. Seriously, spring can’t arrive fast enough. And it seems like a number of fitness brands agree, considering they’re rolling out a number of pieces with cute colors and patterns that appear straight out of an island fantasy. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tropical-print workout leggings to help you bust out of your winter blues and celebrate the fact that spring and warm-weather vacays are just around the corner!