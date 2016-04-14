How to Dress for a Trail Run

Christine Blackburne

Running on a trail? Suit up the smart way with these off-road essentials and gear.

Alexis Reliford
April 14, 2016

Going off-road? Outfit yourself with the best gear to help you tackle the trails and your fitness goals with ease. 

1
Best water bottle for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

The insulated Camelbak Quick Grip Chill keeps H2O cold and on hand; put phone and food in its front pocket. 

2
Best rain jacket for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

Storm clouds? Throw on the wind- and waterproof Brooks LSD Jacket. Bonus: It folds up into its own pocket. 

3
Best gaiters for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

Not only do Mountain Hardwear Scree Gaiters protect feet from debris, but the reflective print helps you stay visible after the sun goes down.

4
Best running shoes for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

With multidirectional lugs and a keep-feet-safe rock plate, the super-cushy Pearl Izumi EM Trail N3 Running Shoes navigate trails with ease.

5
Best top for trail runs

Reebook.com

The soft, A-line Reebook One Series ActivChill Tank soaks up sweat fast, so you remain dry and comfortable. 

6
Best leggings for trail runs

Target.com

Mesh panels on the C9 Champion Run Capris act like a personal air conditioner, cooling you down when things heat up.

7
Best socks for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

Made with mohair, Balega Blister Resist No Show Socks reduce friction on feet; a nifty heel tab prevents them from sliding down. 

8
Best fitness tracker for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

The GPS-enabled Fitbit Blaze logs runs while mapping out routes. It answers calls and plays music, too. 

9
Best fuel for trail runs

Christine Blackburne

Clif Organic Energy Food Pouches offer major power without taking up a ton of space. 

