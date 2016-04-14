Running on a trail? Suit up the smart way with these off-road essentials and gear.
Going off-road? Outfit yourself with the best gear to help you tackle the trails and your fitness goals with ease.
1
Best water bottle for trail runs
The insulated Camelbak Quick Grip Chill keeps H2O cold and on hand; put phone and food in its front pocket.
2
Best rain jacket for trail runs
Storm clouds? Throw on the wind- and waterproof Brooks LSD Jacket. Bonus: It folds up into its own pocket.
3
Best gaiters for trail runs
Not only do Mountain Hardwear Scree Gaiters protect feet from debris, but the reflective print helps you stay visible after the sun goes down.
4
Best running shoes for trail runs
With multidirectional lugs and a keep-feet-safe rock plate, the super-cushy Pearl Izumi EM Trail N3 Running Shoes navigate trails with ease.
5
Best top for trail runs
The soft, A-line Reebook One Series ActivChill Tank soaks up sweat fast, so you remain dry and comfortable.
6
Best leggings for trail runs
Mesh panels on the C9 Champion Run Capris act like a personal air conditioner, cooling you down when things heat up.
7
Best socks for trail runs
Made with mohair, Balega Blister Resist No Show Socks reduce friction on feet; a nifty heel tab prevents them from sliding down.
8
Best fitness tracker for trail runs
The GPS-enabled Fitbit Blaze logs runs while mapping out routes. It answers calls and plays music, too.
9
Best fuel for trail runs
Clif Organic Energy Food Pouches offer major power without taking up a ton of space.