Where to Buy the Amazing (and Affordable) Boots Tracee Ellis Ross Wore at the AMAs

You might have done a double take when former Health cover star Tracee Ellis Ross strolled onto the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday sporting stunning silver over-the-knee boots. We did, too. But don't be fooled: Those thigh-highs aren't the $2,000-plus silver-mirrored leather boots other celebs (think Rihanna and Kim Kardashian) have been seen sporting recently. No, these Aldo boots are a much more affordable take on the glossy footwear. The Aldo Cherima Boots in Silver ($180; shopspring.com) may look like a million bucks, but they ring in under $200.

Ross shows us that you don't always have to blow your budget on big ticket designer threads (like that couture Giambattista Valli skirt she's wearing!). Instead, you can balance out a super-glam look with products that have more of a mass market appeal. The result: the perfect mix of high and low, one of many reasons why we love the Blackish star.

Aldo

Love the silver color but not a fan of thigh-high boots? You can also score a shorter version, the Aldo Loreni Metallic Stiletto Dress Booties (on sale now for $90; macy's.com). No matter which silhouette you choose, though, we can guarantee you'll add a little bit of sparkle and shine to any party you attend this holiday season.