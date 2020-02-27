People Are Calling These $20 Slip-On Sneakers the Most Comfortable Shoes They Own

Image zoom Alex Sandoval

The days are getting longer and temperatures are rising, which means one thing: The end of winter (and your cold weather wardrobe) is finally near. While we hate to see our favorite winter gear go, we can’t help but think of all the closet space it’ll free up—and the spring-ready shoes bound to fill that void.

There’s only one downside to springtime’s many adorable shoe styles: Their lack of comfort and support. While your feet might look great, they’re bound to hurt after walking more than a mile in espadrilles or sandles. Instead of settling for subpar footwear, you should consider Tiosebon’s Slip-On Walking Shoes (from $20; amazon.com), a lightweight, comfy sneaker that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about.

RELATED: The Most Comfortable Sneakers You Can Walk In All Day, According to Customer Reviews

Unlike many slip-on styles that look better suited for a hospital than a sidewalk, the shoe resembles an athletic sneaker with faux elastic laces and a trendy knit upper. Its classic design not only looks great paired with a variety of looks, but also optimizes comfort with a hi-poly insole that cushions your foot and a durable midsole that maximizes energy return.

Of course, it isn’t just the base of the shoe that promises comfort: Its breathable knit upper expands to your foot as you walk to avoid a restricting fit. The stylish sneakers also have a built-in liner to keep your feet dry and cool, even on warm summer days, and the elastic opening makes it easy to quickly slip them on and off.

Image zoom Alex Sandoval

To buy: Tiosebon Lightweight Slip-On Walking Sneakers, from $20 (was $50); amazon.com

Available in a wide range of colors to match your wardrobe, these sleek kicks are taking over Amazon. They’ve already accumulated more than 1,500 reviews, at least 500 of which attest to their comfort—and a handful of shoppers even declared them “the most comfortable shoes ever.” Not to mention, their comfy design accommodates a wide range of foot concerns, including plantar fasciitis and swelling from neuropathy.

Whether you work on your feet for hours at a time or have a walking-heavy trip planned, these sneakers are up to the challenge. One 5-star reviewer even said they purchased 5 pairs—with plans to buy more—in case the brand decides to discontinue the style, after realizing they’re the “perfect shoe.”

RELATED: The 7 Most Comfortable Shoes Ever, According to Super-Picky Health Editors

And if you needed another reason to take the plunge and invest in your first pair of new shoes for spring, the slip-on sneakers are also on sale. You can snag select colors for just $20 right now, with all 20 colorways marked down at least $15. Between the feel-good design and budget-friendly price tag, we have a feeling you won’t walk away without these comfy kicks in your cart.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.