The 52 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
Best healthy gifts
Shopping for holiday gifts can be awfully stressful. After all, your best friend is into tech, while your sister only uses sustainable products, and your mom goes giddy for the newest kitchen gear. Take a deep breath and consider this chaotic problem officially solved with our new gift guide for every type of woman in your life.
Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser, Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser
To buy: $119; nordstrom.com
If aromatherapy is your (or their) game, this is the absolute best diffuser. About 10-20 drops will infuse a 500 square foot room with the scent of your choice. Did we mention this is easy to clean and has an auto off safety switch?
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
To buy: $199; 23andme.com
Got someone on your shopping list who’s curious to learn about her health and background? 23andMe’s personalized DNA reports can help her explore her ancestry, taste preferences, sleep habits, and more. After she submits her saliva test in the included packaging, she’ll get more than 90 different genetic reports–and she can even connect with her DNA relatives.
Takeya 24 oz. Actives Water Bottle
To buy: $33; amazon.com
When you’re on the go, keeping your liquids at your preferred temperature can be an issue. The vacuum insulation on this stainless bottle keeps cool items cold for 24 hours and hot items hot for 12 hours. The sip spout makes it easy to drink without spills or unscrewing the whole top. And with sizes ranging from 18 oz. to 40 oz., you're bound to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Gaiam Adjustable Balance Stool
To buy: $129; amazon.com
Sitting on a balance ball at work can be hard to pull off. This balance stool from Gaiam eliminates the rolling away problem while helping you improve posture, circulation, and get a little core work while you're emailing. The stool can adjust from an 18”-23” desk, making it great for most office workers.
Athleta Polartec Power Stretch Tights
To buy: $89; athleta.com
They might look like your basic black leggings, but these fleece-lined pants will keep legs warm on evening runs, and they're also a great base layer under pants or a dress. If you don’t own a pair yet, you’re missing out.
T3 White & Rose Gold Featherweight Luxe 2i Hair Dryer
To buy: $250; amazon.com
Retain moisture, fight frizz, and reveal shine, all while getting a blowout in less time. As a bonus, this set is lightweight and quiet.
Awair Glow
To buy: $119; amazon.com
Concerned about the air you’re breathing at home? This handy gadget monitors toxins, chemicals, CO2, humidity, and temperature and can turn on appliances like your air purifier or air conditioner when your levels need to be adjusted to clean the air.
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
To buy: $45; amazon.com
Gift this to any runner friends who could use a massage. Foam rollers can help boost energy, ease aches, and prevent pains—making it easier to work out harder next time. This one from TriggerPoint comes with free instructional videos and is made from quality materials that won't lose their shape over time.
Kiehl's Advent Calendar
To buy: $70; kiehls.com
Artist Andrew Bannecker designed this gorgeous, limited edition advent calendar—and it's as fun to open as it is beautiful. She'll love discovering the 24 (!) products behind each door, a mix of masks, serums, moisturizers, and more must-haves from Kiehl's.
Gray Malin Neon Umbrella iPhone X Case
To buy: $50; shopbop.com
This is the next best thing to one of photographer Gray Malin's coveted beach prints. The cheerful iPhone case will have her dreaming of tropical sunshine, even in the dead of winter.
This Works The Big Bang Cracker Gift Set
To buy: $19; amazon.com
The perfect stocking stuffer for red eye travelers or that person who never manages to get enough zzz's. We love This Works sleep spray, and this miniature version comes with an adorable eye mask, too.
HOBO Vintage Vida Clutch in Halo Stingray
To buy: $98; amazon.com
This clutch has just the right amount of glitz for a holiday party or New Year's Eve bash, while still being roomy and durable enough for everyday use. Most importantly, it fits all the essentials (phone, credit cards, and keys) with a handy wristlet strap that makes it easy to grab and go.
BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket
To buy: $170; amazon.com
Fans of weighted blankets say they feel like a big, warm hug. (Some small studies even suggest these types of blankets might help ease symptoms of anxiety and promote relaxation.) This bestselling blanket from BlanQuil is a great choice; it's available in a range of fun colors and has a removable cover so it can still be used in the summertime.
NutriBullet NBR-120112-Piece High-Speed Blender
To buy: $60; amazon.com
A NutriBullet is one of our all-time favorite gifts for healthy eaters. With its 600-watt motor, the high-speed blender quickly pulverizes fruits and veggies for perfect smoothies and sauces, while built-in cups make it easy to store extras in the fridge for later. Plus, the sleek, compact design means it's a good option for apartment dwellers with tiny kitchens.
Cactus Essential Oil Diffuser
To buy: $25; urbanoutfitters.com
Although the Vitruvi (see number two on this list) is a great choice, this more affordable model is also a worthy gift, especially for those who are just starting to explore essential oils. Plus, it's cute and compact enough for her to display on her desk at work.
Love By Luna Crystal Set
To buy: $25; urbanoutfitters.com
Celebs like Jenna Dewan, Miranda Kerr, and Spencer Pratt are obsessed with crystals. And although there's no scientific evidence that they do anything other than look pretty, experts say there is some research to suggest that crystals may have a placebo effect that could promote relaxation. ("If you’re into this sort of alternative medicine, there’s little harm in giving it a go—as long as it’s not a substitute for real medical treatment when you need it," says Health's contributing medical editor Dr. Raj.) This set of five will look gorgeous on her dresser.
Gaiam Print Premium Yoga Mats
To buy: $30; amazon.com
There are a lot of yoga mats out there, but Gaiam’s are consistently ranked among the very best. (If you don’t believe us, just check out the more than 900 4-star reviews this one has on Amazon.) It’s light enough to carry to and from yoga class with ease and has extra-thick cushioning—perfect for all those sun salutations she’ll be doing.
Echo Show
To buy: $230; amazon.com
If she already has an Echo (or even if she doesn't), the latest smart home release from Amazon is sure to be a hit. With the Echo Show (available November 6), she can stream music, get the weather, set timers and alarms, and find recipes—all hands-free with Alexa technology.
Vans Authentic Core Classics
To buy: $50; zappos.com
Sleek sneaks are never out of style, especially this crisp white pair of Vans. She'll love slipping them on with a variety of looks: with her yoga clothes after class, with jeans on the weekend, and maybe even with a business-casual look for work. Not sure she'll go for white? These shoes also come in black, gray, and two shades of blue.
Wine Soaps
To buy: $28; uncommongoods.com
These are some seriously good suds, and the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life. The set includes four all-natural vegan and gluten-free soaps in beautiful packaging—no gift wrap necessary! They're made with notes from popular wed and white blends, such as chardonnay and pinot noir.
Everlane The Oversized Fleece Crew
To buy: $45; everlane.com
Her go-to sweatshirt just got even cozier, thanks to this oversized version from Everlane. With its supersoft fleece and roomy silhouette, you can bet she'll be reaching for this topper every weekend. (And lucky for you, the price point can't be beat.)
Foreo Issa 2
To buy: $169; foreo.com and amazon.com
Meet our favorite electric toothbrush: It's made of 100% waterproof silicone, ideal for sensitive teeth; has 16 variable speeds; vibrates at a whopping 11,000 pulses a minute (see ya, plaque); and looks totally gorgeous on your bathroom sink. Oh, and one charge lasts for a full six months, so you don't have to worry about charging it each night.
Sugarfina Green Juice Bears
To buy: $14; sugarfina.com
Okay, so they're not exactly healthy,thanks to the sugar count. But these adorable green juice-flavored gummies are better for you. Inspired by Pressed Juicery's green juice, they contain real ingredients (think apples, lemons, ginger, and greens) without any artificial colors or flavors. A serving even delivers 20% of your daily recommendations for vitamin C and A.
Lavender Eye Pillow
To buy: $12; amazon.com
Help her catch some much-needed zzz's with a silky eye pillow. This one contains organic flax seed and French lavender flowers, creating a calming scent. It’s also a great gift for yogis, since an eye pillow can come in handy during savasana.
Dr. Scholl's Freestep Sneaker
To buy: $70; nordstrom.com
Available in four versatile monochromatic hues and designed with a cushy memory-fit foam insole, these Dr. Scholl's kicks will feel totally blissful on her feet.
bkr BPA-Free Silicone Sleeve Glass Water Bottle
To buy: $38; amazon.com
The trendy water bottle that every fitness influencer and cool girl in your barre class has been spotted sipping from always makes a great stocking stuffer.
Diptyque Baies/Berries Scented Candle
To buy: from $35; nordstrom.com
It's the perfect item to have on hand for secret santa exchanges, white elephant gifts, or that coworker you don't know well enough to shop for. Diptyque candles smell completely amazing, and this berry scent is one of our all-time favorites.
HelloFresh Gift Card
To buy: from $7; hellofresh.com
Help her kick off her healthy-eating resolution right with a gift certificate to this popular meal kit service. One-time or subscription gifts are available, and you can also choose between classic meals (which contain meat and fish), vegetarian, or larger portions for families.
Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 Vintage Floral 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
To buy: $99; walmart.com
If she's a healthy foodie, chances are she has a pressure cooker on her holiday wishlist. Although you certainly can't go wrong gifting the classic Instant Pot, this new cooker from Pioneer Woman blogger Ree Drummond is particularly giftable. Like the original, it boasts 12 built-in programs, speedy cooking time, and a stainless steel bottom, but the fun vintage-inspired print will add some color to her kitchen.
Jade Beauty Roller
To buy: $38; dermstore.com
Handheld jade rollers are all the rage right now. This one is crafted from pure Xiuyan jade stone, and has an accompanying eye roller to help depuff undereye bags.