The 52 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women

Celebs like Jenna Dewan, Miranda Kerr, and Spencer Pratt are obsessed with crystals. And although there's no scientific evidence that they do anything other than look pretty, experts say there is some research to suggest that crystals may have a placebo effect that could promote relaxation. ("If you’re into this sort of alternative medicine, there’s little harm in giving it a go—as long as it’s not a substitute for real medical treatment when you need it," says Health's contributing medical editor Dr. Raj.) This set of five will look gorgeous on her dresser.