Tess Holliday doesn’t give an eff what you think of her. The 33-year-old model is completely candid when speaking out about self-love, her own anxiety and depression, and the stigma against “fat folks and working out” (don’t come at her). But when she’s not speaking up for what she believes in or showcasing the latest fashion trends, Holliday isn’t afraid to show off her body—especially on Instagram—and often posts unedited shots of herself naked.

Recently, the body positivity queen shared a photo to Instagram in which she’s rocking a super cute one-piece swimsuit with bold color blocking—and we officially need it for summer.

RELATED: The 15 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits

In her Instagram post, Holliday smiles and confidently poses knee deep in the Malibu ocean water, captioning her photo, “My office today was the beach.” We did some searching and discovered that the bathing suit she’s sporting is Eloquii’s Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit ($85; eloquii.com), an adorable, sporty take on retro swimwear. We just can’t get enough of it—and apparently, neither can the rest of the internet. Plus-size models and influencers Alex Larosa and Natalie Hage have also been spotted rocking the sexy cutout one-piece. Not to mention, it has glowing reviews online from customers.

One reviewer wrote, “Since it’s a one piece with two sections, it’s a little tricky to get into but it’s SO WORTH IT. I love this suit and the compliments I get on it are wild!”

“I’m 44G and it’s so hard to find a swimsuit with actual support that doesn’t just leave your boobies spilling out,” said another customer. “It’s pricey but worth it for a swimsuit that takes it all in.”

“Been wanting something that floats between a high-waisted bikini bottom and sexy top that borders on that sporty side. I like that I got both in a one piece that stands out and isn’t like a lot of plus-size swimwear I’ve seen before. Love that it covers my tummy but I still feel exposed enough to feel really hot,” wrote a shopper.

RELATED: The Cutest Long-Sleeve Bathing Suits to Protect You From the Sun This Summer

Image zoom eloquii.com

To buy: Eloquii Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit with Cutouts ($85; eloquii.com)

Bold color blocking? Check. Sexy cutouts? Absolutely. Sporty zipper? Yep. This dreamy one-piece checks all the boxes, plus it’s fully lined and has supportive underwire, so you stay comfortable all day long. Also great? It comes in a range of sizes, including 12 to 28.

Not only is it chic enough to wear while lounging by the pool (just add cat-eye sunnies and a cute sun hat), but it’s also comfortable enough to paddleboard, play beach volleyball, and even ride bikes down the boardwalk in. You can also opt to layer shorts or a skirt over the swimsuit so it doubles as a cute bodysuit that you can head straight to happy hour in.

Scoop it up in Holliday’s favorite print—vibrant multicolored striped—or go with the summer-friendly pink and Goji Berry colorblock. Priced at $85, you can’t go wrong with this bold suit.

RELATED: 7 Times Tess Holliday Was Our Body Positivity Queen