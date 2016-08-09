7 High-Performance Workout Leggings You Can Buy at Target

No matter how you love to sweat, you know you can't possibly have to many pairs of workout leggings. Only problem? They're expensive, with some brands charging $100 or more for one pair. That's why we're grateful for Target, which carries dozens of stylish workout tights for cheap—you can even get some pairs on sale for less than 20 bucks each. Here are seven of our favorites. Stock up now—fall is on its way!