Our Favorite High-Performance Workout Clothes on Sale at Target Right Now

Refresh your workout wardrobe and crush those New Year's fitness resolutions with these great buys from Target's BOGO sale.
Health editors are, shall we say, obsessed with our workout clothing. From leggings to sports bras to jackets, we’ve tried every brand and subjected them to every possible kind of workout. That’s how we know that a bigger price tag doesn’t always equal better gear: The super affordable C9 Champion line at Target is consistently one of our favorite picks for style, comfort, and performance. And now is a great time to stock up—this week all C9 Champion clothing is buy one, get one 50% off. Check out some of our latest favorites. (Sale ends 11:59 p.m. PT January 7, 2017.)
1
Cold Weather Run Jacket
With a quilted front, brushed interior, and a cozy hood, this stylish coverup will keep you warm on a winter run or just out running errands.
To buy: $44.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
2
Seamless Keyhole Back Cami Sports Bra
A super comfy bra with stretchy adjustable straps—and it comes in four colors, to go with every outfit.
To buy: $19.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
3
Strappy Back Sports Bra
Mesh inserts help keep you cool while the strappy detailing on the back looks great peeking out from under your tank.
To buy: $19.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
4
Active Tee
The longer length gives you a little more coverage, in or out of the gym.
To buy: $14.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
5
Graphic Muscle Tank
Get motivated with one of these inspiring message tanks. The keyhole back shows off your fave sports bra, too.
To buy: $16.99 (buy one, get one 50% off): target.com
6
Run Tight
The mesh inserts, reflective detailing, and poppy pattern make these leggings look like they cost four times as much—and the compression fit and wicking technology mean they perform that way, too.
To buy: $29.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
7
Freedom Legging
The “Freedom” fit is designed for movement—perfect for yoga, Pilates, or barre classes.
To buy: $27.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
8
Embrace High Waist Leggings
Another pair of black leggings? Yes please!
To buy: $29.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com
9
Run Shorts
The wide waistband won’t dig into your belly, and the stretchy inner brief wicks away moisture.
To buy: $16.99 (buy one, get one 50% off); target.com