Target's Massive Presidents' Day Sale Includes These Hot Workout Clothes

High-performance leggings, sports bras, and tops for less? Yes, please.
At Health, our editors get to test tons of high-performance workout clothes. And while it feels really good to work out in a $150 pair of leggings that boast strategically placed mesh inserts and compression panels, the truth is, the bulk of our workout wardrobes consist of lower-cost items—and one of our favorite places to shop is Target. Target's C9 Champion line consistently offers comfort and performance, not to mention of-the-moment styles. Presidents' Day weekend is the perfect time to stock up: All clothes are 15% off online with the code STYLE. Check out our latest favorites; the sale ends Monday night.
C9 Champion Women's Freedom Strappy Mesh Leggings
Leggings with mesh panels and lattice strap details are everywhere right now—and this pair features both. Duo Dry technology wicks moisture while a wide waistband prevents the dreaded muffin top.
C9 Champion Muscle Graphic Tank Top
Ready to quit your HIIT class? Just look in the mirror for a motivating message: "Challenge, accepted." This muscle top stretches with every movement and dries fast.
C9 Champion Women's Strappy Back Sports Bra
Your mom always told you to hide your bra straps, but you're going to want to show off the criss-crossing strap pattern on the back of this bra. Removable cups provide a customizable fit. This super-comfortable, low-impact bra is best for yoga, Spin classes, Pilates, and other workouts where you won't be jumping around much.
C9 Champion Women's Tech Fleece Jogger Pant
Wear these fleece-lined sweats on your post-workout errands. Duo-dry technology ensures you'll leave your sweat at the gym. The brushed interior feels so good on the skin—you'll want to wear these pants every day.
C9 Champion Performance Knit Jacket
With mesh panels on the back and shoulders, this lightweight, cowl-neck jacket is stylish enough to wear with jeans for a night out. But on gym days, you'll love how well it performs.