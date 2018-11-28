Target’s Festive Family Matching Pajamas (Pet PJs Included!) Are All You Need for Holiday Instagrams

How can you not buy them?
Leave it to Target to make all of our holiday wishes come true. Not only are the holidays a chance to spend time with your loved ones, but they're also an opportunity to take very strategic Instagrams with those loved ones. And what makes a more "liked" photo than you and your favorite furry friend (kitties, pups, and bearded boyfriends included) in matching pajamas?
So, stop everything you're doing, because you're about to up your holiday (and social) game. You can now get festive family matching pajamas for you, your SO, kids, and pets at crazy affordable prices. Not only are these PJs a total bargain, but they're cozy enough to keep you warm all winter long. Plus, seeing your corgi trot around the apartment in elf pajamas is pure joy.
Below, the matching pajama sets that are bound to make the whole family LOL this holiday season.
1
Target Wondershop Holiday Fuzzy Bear Fair Isle Family Pajamas Collection
These bear-, snowman-, and tree-printed pajamas will definitely get you in the mood for winter weather, even if you're holed up inside. Not only do they come equipped with a fuzzy white hoodie with ears (cue the awws), but this collection also includes pet pajamas!
2
Target Wondershop Holiday Elf Family Pajamas Collection
Elf uniform PJs for the whole family make for a great holiday card or Christmas 'gram. Complete the look with these adorable jingling elf slippers. And, don't forget to outfit your pet.
3
Target Wondershop Hanukkah Family Pajamas Collection
Cozy fleece-patterned with dreidels, menorahs, and oil drops will keep you and your favorite furry friend toasty through all eight nights of Hanukkah. We are seriously obsessed with the baby blue dog PJs.
4
Target Wondershop Holiday Festive Dogs Notch Collar Family Pajamas Collection
Animal lovers will lose it over these silly pajamas. Dogs wearing festive winter hats decorate the coordinating set, making them a cheery option for the holidays and beyond. Want a laugh? Get your pooch a matching PJ, and prepare for some hilarious selfies.
5
Target Wondershop Holiday Red Plaid Notch Collar Family Pajamas Collection
These bold flannel plaid pajamas are versatile enough to wear all winter long. The cute button-down shirt and pant set is something you can most likely convince your SO to wear, although it might be a bit harder to coax your cat into wearing the matching pet pajamas.
6
Target Holiday Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Family
Show us a more on the nose holiday onesie? We'll wait. Complete with Rudolph the Reindeer's iconic red nose on the hood and a fuzzy tail, it'll keep you and the fam warm on winter nights and will be the hit of your Christmas party. Bonus: the matching pet pajamas are machine washable for easy cleaning after snowy walks.
7
Target Peanuts Holiday Family Pajamas Collection
Get ready for a Charlie Brown Christmas, y'all. If your family is a fan of the peanut gang, then they'll be a sucker for these matching cotton PJs featuring red snowflakes, ornaments, and the faces of their favorite cartoon characters.
8
Target Nite Nite Munki Munki Holiday Santa's List Family Pajamas Collection
He's making his list and checking it twice! A cute gag gift for your significant other, these red pajamas feature St. Nick inspecting his naughty and nice list and filling his toy bag with gifts. Also great? You can snag an adorable matching bandana for your pet.