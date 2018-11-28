Target’s Festive Family Matching Pajamas (Pet PJs Included!) Are All You Need for Holiday Instagrams

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leave it to Target to make all of our holiday wishes come true. Not only are the holidays a chance to spend time with your loved ones, but they're also an opportunity to take very strategic Instagrams with those loved ones. And what makes a more "liked" photo than you and your favorite furry friend (kitties, pups, and bearded boyfriends included) in matching pajamas?

So, stop everything you're doing, because you're about to up your holiday (and social) game. You can now get festive family matching pajamas for you, your SO, kids, and pets at crazy affordable prices. Not only are these PJs a total bargain, but they're cozy enough to keep you warm all winter long. Plus, seeing your corgi trot around the apartment in elf pajamas is pure joy.

Below, the matching pajama sets that are bound to make the whole family LOL this holiday season.

