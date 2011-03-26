Swimsuits That Look Great
From Health magazineCheck out these eight simple ways to find a one-piece or bikini so cute and comfortable you wont take it off all summer.
"With so many styles and cuts today, theres no need to compromise fit for fashion or vice versa," says swimwear designer Malia Mills.
Well suited:
Belted denim from Bisou Bisou (pictured top left) for JCPenney ($68 ) hits curves in the right places.
Our pick: Seafolly V Wire Ruched Bikini in Midnight ($171)
Our pick: Nike Core Solids Power Back Tank in Cerulean Blue ($54)
Our pick: Perry Ellis Jeweled Nights Bandeau Bra and Mid-Waist Trunk (top, $64, bottom, $54; Bloomingdales)
Look for slimming fabrics
"Suits that have tummy and hip control are a big trend," Latonero says. Some say theyll slim you down as much as an inch, without feeling tight. Check out Speedos Sculpt Collection, Tommy Bahama, and Fantasizer by Christina.
Our pick: Lands End Regular Slender Tunic Swimsuit ($82)
Our pick: Fantasie Tarantella Underwire Plunge suit ($116)
Our pick: Asha Couture Nantucket Maillot ($136)
Be open-minded
Try on lots of styles. "Women may throw their hands up at strapless or bandeau tops, but they often turn out to be unexpected hits because they show off the neckline with minimal fuss," Mills says.
Our pick: Jantzen Abstract Animal Bandeau Top and Mid-Waist Bottom in Peacock (top $50, bottom $46)
Our pick: C Collection Ocean Goddess ($80; Macy's)