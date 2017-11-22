We Found the Best Pieces From Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday Sale So You Don’t Have To

In need of some stylish new workout apparel for yourself or the fitness fanatic on your list this year? Look no further than Sweaty Betty. On Wednesday, November 22, the site will begin its Black Friday sale by offering 25% off with no exclusions. That means you can snag high-quality sports bras, leggings, gym bags, and more without draining your wallet. With so many options available, we rounded up some of our favorite must-buy items so you don't have to scour the site yourself. Read on to shop the finds we're obsessed with.