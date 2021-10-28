The Best Sweatpants Under $30 on Amazon, According to Customers
Sweatpants have come a long way from their baggy gray origins. Once synonymous with "sloppy" and reserved for gym trips and housebound days, the style is now available in too many cool shades and chic silhouettes to count (hello, slim-fit joggers). Whether you're working from home, having a movie night, or running a quick errand, there's a good chance you're doing it in sweatpants. And since it's such a go-to, it's not a bad idea to grab a good pair or two when you come across them.
In the spirit of not overspending, we've scoured Amazon to find the joggers and sweatpants customers can't get enough of. What we found were a handful of highly rated pairs that shoppers rely on to get through the cold months.
When it comes to a good pair of lounge pants, you'll want to be sure the material is soft and will stay plush even after several laundry days. They should fit comfortably, be warm enough to walk around outside in, and look as cute as your new pair of jeans do with your knit sweater. And of course, pockets are a must. The sweatpants and joggers from this list don't only meet this criteria, per shopper reviews, but they also can be yours for less than $30 per pair.
Read on for the 10 best pairs of sweatpants under $30 on Amazon, according to customers.
Esstive Fleece Joggers
These affordable fleece sweatpants by Esstive are not only cozy and cute, but they're also practical: Made from a warm blend of cotton and polyester, the pants practically guarantee warmth once you put them on. The joggers have cuffed ankles and a drawstring at the waist for a snug fit that won't slip. And with two pockets in the front and two in the back, they come with plenty of storage space.
Amazon shoppers are calling these sweatpants a winner. As one of them wrote, "These are perfect! Very warm but not super thick." The brand suggests ordering a size up from your usual to ensure a perfect fit.
Dibaolong Comfy Lounge Pants
As cozy as they come, these loose-fitting joggers might as well be a warm blanket wrapped around each of your legs. With breathable polyester and a drawstring waistband, the highly rated style is flowy and soft, giving you all the freedom to move as you please. In addition to classic black and gray, these sweatpants come in dozens of trendy colors and patterns, including burgundy, florals, tie-dye, and more.
With over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers clearly love them. One customer said the joggers were the "best relaxed pants I've ever bought." Another wrote that "these pants are extremely flattering and comfortable. Form fitting, not tight, in all the right places."
Ajisai Drawstring Joggers With Pockets
Wear these joggers to bed before an early morning workout and save yourself a step in the early hours. The nylon-spandex blend pants are breathable and quick-drying, and they offer four-way stretch to move with you while you lift, flow, or jog (hey, it's in the name). They have a drawstring as well as cuffed ankles, plus deep front pockets—always a bonus when you need to tuck your hands away in the cold weather.
Amazon shoppers compared them to a much more affordable version of Lululemon joggers, with one even going as far to say they are the "perfect joggers."
Champion French Terry Jogger
Think plush bath robe but in sweatpants form, and you have these joggers by Champion. They come in three basic colors—black, a lighter gray, and a darker gray—so they're for the person who appreciates classic shades in a modern fit. The tapered pants offer a fit that's neither too tight nor too loose throughout the leg, but they're snug around the waist thanks to a drawstring. And because no quality pair of joggers is complete without pockets, this pair has two big ones in the front.
"I highly recommend these!" a shopper enthused. "They are warm but breathable, super comfortable and cute... I wanted something that was fitted but was also relaxed and that is exactly what these are!" If you can't find your size at the link above, check out more Champion sweatpants on Amazon.
Yovela Cinch Bottom Cotton Sweatpants
If you're looking for an effortlessly cool pair like the ones you've seen all over social media, stop scrolling Featuring a combo of cotton and polyester, these oversized sweatpants just scream "now." An elastic waistband ensures maximum comfort, while the cinched ankles keep out the cold. They're available in 11 solid colors, including lavender, beige, sky blue, and a vibrant orange. One Amazon shopper wrote that they "got so many compliments on these" while wearing them out.
G Gradual Tapered Joggers With Zippered Pockets
Another ideal pair for a workout are these sweatpants by G Gradual. They're made from breathable polyester and spandex that minimizes chafing, and they have zipper pockets to safely store your keys and cell phone while out for a job. An elastic waistband and stretchy ankle cuffs keep heat in and cold out while you run, walk, or hike. The joggers come in 14 cute colors and have racked up more than 3,600 five-star ratings to date.
Amazon shoppers say they really do keep you dry. "They are very stretchy and they wick away water/sweat. I just wore them to the sauna and there was no visible sweat marks on these pants," a customer wrote in a review.
Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Joggers
If you've ever stressed about what to wear while traveling, stash a pair of these sweatpants in your suitcase. Made of plush cotton and terry knit, they have a loose fit around the legs before you get to the cuffed ankle. And with the front pockets, you'll have quick access to the things you need at hand while you're on the move. Note: The brand recommends hand-washing this style to maximize its lifespan.
Amazon shoppers can't say enough good things about these Calvins. "These pants are worth the price. They are really good quality and are thick but not too thick," a happy customer said, while another wrote that the pants are their favorite pair and have "the most comfortable fabric and stretch."
Adidas Essentials Tricot Open Hem Pants
If athletic is more of your style, consider adding these sweatpants from Adidas to your Amazon cart, a quality pair with more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The lining is made of 100% recycled polyester, and the exterior offers a retro look, with an open hem at the bottom for a little breathing room. Three stripes down the side give these pants the classic sporty look that Adidas is known for, and there's a drawstring for some extra support at the waist.
"The pants are perfect for fall and early winter," one Amazon shopper wrote in a review, adding that they "fit great" and are "comfortable yet sleek… The inside material is a mid-weight fleece and the outer material is fairly wrinkle-free."
Hanes French Terry Capri Pant
Not all sweatpants need to reach your ankles. These Hanes capri joggers have a cotton-polyester blend that's warm enough for winter, but still allows some breathing room for the legs with a capri cut. A wide ribbed waistband means these sweatpants have a more snug fit than those with just a drawstring (though these have a drawstring, too), and off-seam pockets will keep your hands nice and toasty.
Shoppers on Amazon are raving about these affordable joggers with over 7,000 five-star ratings. "They're sturdy, great value for the price, and not see-through or clingy like yoga pants; the fit is true-to-size and really comfy." one customer wrote. They continued, "I'm really picky about sweatpant/capris, but I ordered a second pair after wearing these for like half a day."
Roskiki Drawstring Lounge Pants With Pockets
Who says sweatpants can't be fashionable? We're partial to this pair of joggers in chic leopard, which is available in nine hues alone—and there's a dozen more prints and solid colors to choose from. They're made of polyester and spandex, which shoppers say makes for a material that's warm but breathable. The relaxed-fit pants have deep front pockets and secured cuffs to add some shape, and they'd go perfectly with a cozy sweater.
One Amazon shopper said they're the "best joggers ever" before adding, "They are a thicker material than expected, so they are perfect for fall. You can dress them down with an oversized tee and sandals, or dress them up with booties and a denim jacket."
