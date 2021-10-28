Esstive Fleece Joggers

These affordable fleece sweatpants by Esstive are not only cozy and cute, but they're also practical: Made from a warm blend of cotton and polyester, the pants practically guarantee warmth once you put them on. The joggers have cuffed ankles and a drawstring at the waist for a snug fit that won't slip. And with two pockets in the front and two in the back, they come with plenty of storage space.

Amazon shoppers are calling these sweatpants a winner. As one of them wrote, "These are perfect! Very warm but not super thick." The brand suggests ordering a size up from your usual to ensure a perfect fit.